Law Enforcement Spreads Holiday Cheer

Law enforcement in the area got to connect with children in our community as they took part in the making of a happy holiday.

The Fraternal Order of Police took part in this year’s Shop with a Cop program. Each child had a budget of $125.00. They walked the aisles of the Wal-Mart North. This year 33 children were assisted.

“The kids are chosen either an officer comes across them while they are at work and think that they may need some help and they get referred. Sometimes the schools refer kids that might need some assistance,” explained Det. Sgt. Phil Michel from the Zanesville Police Department.

For officers and deputies the event allows them to connect with children in a setting outside of their traditional roles in law enforcement.

“It’s an awesome time because some of these kids don’t have an opportunity to get what some of the other kids in this community have to give them something they really want or really need and nine times out of ten wouldn’t be able to afford,” said Michel.

The FOP represents law enforcement in Muskingum, Perry and Coshocton counties.

