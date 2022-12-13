Joe’s Run Recreational Trail temporarily closing

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–A local recreational trail will be temporarily closed.

The Muskingum Valley Park District has scheduled contract work to repair and stabilize the trails on Joe’s Run Recreational Trail starting on Wednesday, December 14th.

This work will affect the entire trail from Blue Avenue to Adams Lane to Collegial Woods Trails until further notice.

The community can stay up-to-date on the MVPD’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MuskingumValleyParkDistrictMVPD and their websitewww.MVParkDistrict.org.