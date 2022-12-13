Dog of The Week: Meet Hardy

ZANESVILLE, OH- This week’s Dog of the Week is someone who loves to go on walks and is very nosy on the ground when walking. Meet Hardy, he’s a three-year-old Beagle who is already neutered, does well with kids and other dogs and rides well in the car.

K9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid said Hardy loves getting affection and is a very curious dog.

“He kind of has his nose to the ground while walking, so that would be something that you just kind of have to hang on a little bit when he’s going in different directions. Like I said, he’d be great, he loves to lay on your lap, get affection, he’s very friendly, never meets a stranger, he’s just a super dog.”

McQuaid also discussed about their facility being full of dogs that need a home.

“We are currently full and if you’re looking to adopt a dog, please stop by and see us. If you have another dog let us know, we’ll make an appointment for you to do a meet and greet and we’d love to see you and our dogs would love to have you.”

The K9 Adoption Center has started a funding program called the Griff Fund that was named after one of their volunteer’s dogs that had passed away. The Griff Fund consists of medical needs to dogs that come in their facility, which is above the cost of what a normal amount that they’re allowed to spend. So, what the fund does is that it’s able to give a tax deduction through the Muskingum County Community Foundation and then that money goes into the K9 Adoption Center’s account. This pay is for treatments such as heartworm treatment, lymes disease treatment, surgeries other than spay or neuters, dentals and hospital stay expensive medicines among other needs. And as always, if your interested in adopting Hardy or any other dog, you can give them a call at (740)-453-0273.