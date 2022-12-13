Coshocton man charged with Trafficking in Cocaine

COSHOCTON COUNTY, Ohio–A Coshocton man is facing charges following a drug bust.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday that 43-year-old Rick A. Dearston of Coshocton was formally charged with Trafficking in Cocaine, a first degree felony.

On December12, at approximately 9:30 P.M., the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division and Special Response Team (SRT) executed a Search Warrant on the 700 block of Orange Street.

During the execution of the Search Warrant, a large amount of drugs, cash, drug related items and a firearm were taken from the scene. Two male suspects were taken into custody during the execution of the Search Warrant.

More charges are anticipated after the review from the Coshocton County Prosecutors Office.