Carr Center Plans for Expansion

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – During the pandemic, families were drawn closer and some parents recognized childhood development issues and adult care services that needed special attention. The Carr Center is an organization that addresses some of the needs that can make all the difference in a family’s quality of life.

Carr Center Executive Director Becky Clawson discussed some of their programs and how a $135,000 grant received from the Straker Foundation will help expand their footprint and improve overall convenience.

“This is phase one of a rather large expansion project here in the Carr Center.” Clawson said. “So this grant will pay off our property across the street, which will allow us to hopefully begin construction soon of a walking trail, which will be all wheelchair accessible. Also parking spaces, which we desperately need and a disability-friendly playspace, which will be open to the community use.”

The J.W. and M.H. Straker Foundation President and Executive Director Susan Holdren explained how the foundation seeks opportunities to fund organizations and their programs that serve for the betterment of the community.

“We decided to give an end of the year grant to the Carr Center in hopes that this amount of funding will be able to pay off the land across the street from the current Carr Center,” Holdren said. “We’re very excited about the plans the Carr Center has for developing a walking trail and for a playground and we believe in their mission because they serve not only children but also adults. The many people they serve, we feel this is just a great benefit to our community.”

Since the pandemic, the Carr Center has seen a 200 percent increase in people seeking their services and expressed their gratitude toward Lepi and Associates and Dr. Rajiv Gupta for their assistance in acquiring the property.