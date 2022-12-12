Two Injured in Coshocton Accident

Nichole Hannahs

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle accident that took place Sunday night.

The accident occurred just after 9pm at the intersection of State Route 751 in Oxford Township. Authorities said 33-year-old Gary Jackson, of Mount Vernon was traveling north on State Route 751 when he failed to yield at a stop sign. He was struck by 20-year-old Devin Wright, of Newcomerstown who was traveling west on US 36.

Wright and Jackson’s passenger 31-year-old Billi Sartin of Mount Vernon were both transported to Coshocton Regional Medical Center.

Jackson was treated and released. He was cited for failure to yield from a stop sign and no driver’s license.

