The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

Record Pts Prv 1. Purdue (27) 10-0 1508 4 2. Virginia (19) 8-0 1476 3 3. UConn (15) 11-0 1466 5 4. Alabama 8-1 1326 8 5. Houston 9-1 1224 1 6. Tennessee (1) 9-1 1189 7 7. Texas 7-1 1173 2 8. Kansas 9-1 1165 6 9. Arizona 8-1 1096 10 10. Arkansas 9-1 1029 9 11. Baylor 7-2 881 12 12. Duke 10-2 840 15 13. Kentucky 7-2 688 16 14. Indiana 8-2 622 14 15. Gonzaga 7-3 621 18 16. UCLA 8-2 606 19 17. Mississippi St. 9-0 497 23 18. Illinois 7-3 487 17 19. Auburn 8-1 453 11 20. Maryland 8-2 414 13 21. TCU 8-1 270 24 22. Wisconsin 8-2 255 – 23. Ohio St. 7-2 209 25 24. Virginia Tech 10-1 109 – 25. Miami 10-1 100 –

Others receiving votes: Memphis 74, Coll of Charleston 64, Arizona St 39, Marquette 39, Iowa St. 39, UNLV 27, Xavier 26, Iowa 25, West Virginia 20, Saint Mary’s (Cal) 15, San Diego St. 14, Texas Tech 14, New Mexico 12, Utah 12, Creighton 11, Michigan St. 5, Utah St. 4, MVSU 4, Kansas St 2.