The Diamonds Performing in Zanesville



ZANESVILLE, Oh – If you’ve got all your holiday shopping done and are looking for some festive fun this weekend, head down to Secrest Auditorium and see The Diamonds in concert!

For the first time ever, the classic Canadian-based rock and roll group, known for their music on the iconic 70s sitcom, Happy Days, will be performing this Saturday, December 17th.



The Diamonds will be playing both holiday music, as well as some of their classic rock in roll, which has earned them 3 gold records and spots in the Vocal Group Hall of Fame and the Doo-Wop Hall of Fame.

With a theme of Silver Bells and Diamonds, the Zanesville Concert Association looks forward to bringing yet another big name band into town.



“We always bring world famous musicians, they’re know all over the world to Zanesville, instead of having to watch them or go to another community, they come to us. So that’s always a treat. And then it’s Christmastime, so we like to offer something for the family and think this Saturday before Christmas would be a great time that people are home and would want something that the kids, as well as, the adults would enjoy.

We’ll sell you an individual ticket, but it’s cheaper if you buy the season, because this is just our second event of the season. We have four concerts,” Jim McLaughlin with the Zanesville Concert Association said.

The show starts at 7:30 PM, this Saturday, at Secrest Auditorium, located at 334 Shinnick Street, individual or season tickets can be purchased ahead of time at: https://www.zanesvilleconcertassociation.org/tickets-and-membership

Single tickets are $55 and Season tickets are $65 and are good for all four concerts in Zanesville as well as those in Mt. Vernon. For more information about this show or any of the other upcoming shows for the 2022-2023 season, visit: https://www.zanesvilleconcertassociation.org