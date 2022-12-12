STEAM Library at Dresden Library Branch

DRESDEN, OH- Their is an increasing importance when it comes to Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics for children to have a better understanding of the world around them.

To expand kids knowledge and to give them a hands on approach to STEAM subjects the Muskingum County Library System’s Dresden branch has teamed up with the Works in Newark to give away STEAM kits. Community Relations Director Sean Fennell discussed about what kids will get in the STEAM boxes.

“So, these STEAM boxes are going to be winter themed, and it will be a little bit of a surprise for your kiddos when they come in as well, but it is going to be a kit that is put together by the folks at the Works. So, this is going to be well thought out and it’s going to be something that will engage the kids around school aged, usually around 6 to 11 years old is a good age range to participate.”

Fennel says even those that don’t frequent the Dresden branch can register for one of the kits.

“Your still able to register and come and participate so maybe if you haven’t been to the Dresden branch library and you’re interested in coming, you can come on out and participate. The last time I checked there are still a few slots open for this and we do ask that people go to our website and register for this program.”

The kits will be given out Tuesday from 5:30 pm until 6 pm. If you want to register for the program, you can visit their website at muskingumlibrary.org, click on the events tab and look for the works program at Dresden.