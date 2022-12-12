Local Scores: John Glenn Tops Dover

NEW CONCORD, OH- The John Glenn Muskies girl’s basketball team hosted 0-7 Dover tonight in New Concord. John Glenn is going for two wins in a row after defeating Philo on Saturday.

Dover at John Glenn the pep band in attendance for this one.

Late Second quarter a 16-15 Little Muskies lead and Jessica Church uses a clean drive to the cup and puts it up, and right there for the rebound and the putback bucket is Madeline Winland. Muskies lead 18-15.

Third quarter quarter Mya Oliver passes it to McKinzi Linscott and the corner three is good. John Glenn found their rhythm before the quarter ended, Dover is a physical team and Church attacks that tough defense for a crafty lay-up.

The Muskies led 25-17 after three quarters and applied defensive pressure all game, here is Oliver getting a hand up and forcing a travel call on the Lady Tournadoes.

John Glenn had good passes and ball movement in the fourth quarter Emma Dolan gets it to Riley Zemensky and she finishes at the basket.

27-17 Muskies halfway through the fourth, Morgan Karam gets the triple to fall and brings the lead down to 7.

John Glenn went on an 8-4 run in the final four minutes of the game and cruised to their third win on the year.

A 36-24 final score from New Concord. Dover remains winless as they fall to 0-8.

The Muskies will next be in action on Wednesday at River View.

GIRL’S BASKETBALL:

NEW LEXINGTON 49 WARREN 58

TRI VALLEY 58 INDIAN VALLEY 24

BOY’S BASKETBALL

CROOKSVILLE 17 SHERIDAN 71

Generals improve to 3-2 with 71-17 win over Crooksville. Reed Coconis led scoring with 18pts, Andon Hamner 16pts, Blake Turnes 13pts, and Caden Sheridan added 10.