Keeping Your Home Safe During Holiday Travel



ZANESVILLE, Oh – Christmas is just under two weeks away and many are getting ready to head out of town to be with their friends and family to celebrate the holidays.

As you embark on your holiday travels, however, the Zanesville Police Department wants to make sure you don’t come home to any less than merry surprises.



Before you leave home, ZPD advises you ensure your home is secure, including making sure trash cans are pulled up from the curb and put away and everything, including holiday décor is turned off or unplugged.

Letting a neighbor or trusted friend know you’re leaving and have them collect your mail for you is another way to keep your home secure while you’re away.



“Do basic things that doesn’t make it obvious that your not at home. Leave your lights on timers. We like to have people come by and check on your residence. And you can always feel free to call the Zanesville Police Department, talk to our dispatch and let them know that you are going to be leaving for a certain period of time, give them your address, the date that your leaving, the date that you’re going to be returning and if there’s any cars in the driveway that should be there keep us posted on that kind of stuff on that kind of information,” ZPD Lieutenant Chris Rice said.



Another thing ZPD recommends is minimizing the amount of people that know you’re not going to be home.

You should also avoid making posts to your social media that give away the fact that you’re away and your home is empty.



“Stay off of social media. If you do go on vacation someplace that’s out of the area, don’t post your beach pictures saying that Miami is beautiful this time of year and letting everybody know that you’re not at home,” Rice added.



For more information and safety tips, visit: https://www.statefarm.com/simple-insights/residence/ways-to-protect-your-home-when-you-travel

And if you would like a ZPD officer to periodically check on your home while you’re away, call ZPD at (740)-455-0700.