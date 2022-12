COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — In a story published December 11, 2022, about BC—HKN—Kings-Blue Jackets, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Jack Roslovic of the Columbus Blue Jackets was the fourth player in team history with a four-point game and first since Rick Nash in 2009. Roslovic is the first Columbus player since 2009 to score a power-play and short-handed goal in a game.