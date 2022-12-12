Colorado plays Philadelphia after Rantanen’s hat trick

Philadelphia Flyers (9-13-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (14-10-2, third in the Central Division)

Denver; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Philadelphia Flyers after Mikko Rantanen’s hat trick against the St. Louis Blues in the Avalanche’s 3-2 overtime win.

Colorado has a 5-4-2 record at home and a 14-10-2 record overall. The Avalanche have a +seven scoring differential, with 80 total goals scored and 73 given up.

Philadelphia has a 3-5-6 record in road games and a 9-13-7 record overall. The Flyers have an 8-1-4 record when scoring three or more goals.

Tuesday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season. The Flyers won the previous meeting 5-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rantanen has 19 goals and 17 assists for the Avalanche. J.T. Compher has two goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Kevin Hayes has nine goals and 19 assists for the Flyers. Travis Konecny has scored four goals and added one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 4-5-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Flyers: 2-5-3, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.9 assists, 4.5 penalties and 12.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Evan Rodrigues: out (lower body), Kurtis MacDermid: out (lower-body), Darren Helm: out (undisclosed), Nathan MacKinnon: out (upper-body), Josh Manson: out (lower-body), Gabriel Landeskog: out (knee), Bowen Byram: out (undisclosed), Shane Bowers: out (upper-body).

Flyers: Bobby Brink: out (hip), Tanner Laczynski: out (lower-body), Cam Atkinson: out (upper body), Ryan Ellis: out (pelvis), Wade Allison: out (oblique), Sean Couturier: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.