UNC records season high in 99-67 win over Wofford

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — No. 8 North Carolina quickly overcame a cold start on offense and then heated up the rest of the way, recording a season-high point total as it defeated Wofford 99-67 on Sunday.

Four different players reached double figures for UNC, including Kennedy Todd-Williams and Eva Hodgson, who both had 20.

Alyssa Ustby notched her fourth double-double of the season with 17 points and 12 rebounds.

The Tar Heels (8-1) also made a season-high 12 3-pointers in the victory, including five from Hodgson. Wofford’s loss brought its seven-game winning streak to an end. The Terriers (7-3) were led by guard Jackie Carman, who scored 18 points and made four 3s.

Despite starting the day 2 of 12 from the field, UNC never trailed by more than a point but led by only three after the opening quarter. Only ahead by two several minutes into the second quarter, UNC ended the first half on a 23-8 run to take control.

Todd-Williams came to life in the second quarter, scoring 13 during that period as the Terriers struggled to cope with UNC’s outside shooting during a stretch that put the game out of reach.

BIG PICTURE

UNC: The Tar Heels’ scoring depth was once again evident, which could be important as league play approaches.

Wofford: Early on, the Terriers’ good shooting and ability to go back and forth with UNC illustrated why they were winners of their last seven. Overall, Wofford had a tough time with UNC’s size and multitude of shooters but its solid start should serve as a positive as they continue a four-game road trip.

UP NEXT

UNC: Hosts South Carolina Upstate on Friday in their last game against a mid-major opponent this regular season before playing Michigan on Dec. 20 and then beginning Atlantic Coast Conference play.

Wofford: Remains on the road, traveling to Bellarmine on Saturday.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25