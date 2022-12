Sunday’s Time Schedule

Sunday, Dec. 11 NFL

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Houston at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

Carolina at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m.

NBA

Phoenix at New Orleans, 3:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Sacramento at New York, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Houston, 7 p.m.

NHL

Colorado at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

LA Kings at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Florida, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Washington at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Boston at Vegas, 8 p.m.

MEN’S TOP 25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

No. 7 Tennessee vs. No. 13 Maryland at Brooklyn, N.Y., 4:30 p.m.

No. 20 Iowa St. vs. McNeese St., 6 p.m.

No. 23 Mississippi St. at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S TOP 25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

No. 1 South Carolina vs. Liberty, 2 p.m.

No. 3 Ohio St. vs. Michigan St., 4 p.m.

No. 6 UConn at No. 20 Maryland, 3 p.m.

No. 7 Virginia Tech vs. UNC-Asheville, 1 p.m.

No. 8 North Carolina vs. Wofford, 1 p.m.

No. 8 NC State vs. South Florida, 2 p.m.

No. 10 Iowa St. vs. Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

No. 17 Oregon vs. Oregon St., 7 p.m.

No. 21 Arkansas vs. Arkansas St., 4 p.m.

No. 22 Gonzaga vs. UC Davis, 5 p.m.

No. 23 Oklahoma vs. Robert Morris, 1 p.m.

Other Events GOLF

DP World Tour – Alfred Dunhill Championship

PGA – QBE Shootout

TENNIS

WTA – Open P21 Angers Arena Loire, France

WTA — Open BLS De Limoges, France