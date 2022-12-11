Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Buchtel 79, Detroit Renaissance, Mich. 54

Amanda-Clearcreek 54, Nelsonville-York 50

Ansonia 73, Union City, Ind. 49

Antwerp 55, Continental 42

Arcanum 60, Brookville 55

Arlington 61, Columbus Grove 42

Ashland 71, Clyde 60

Ashland Crestview 63, Greenwich S. Cent. 50

Ashtabula Edgewood 64, Orange 56

Bainbridge Paint Valley 56, Chillicothe Huntington 47

Beachwood 97, Ashtabula Lakeside 74

Bellaire 86, John Marshall, W.Va. 80

Bishop Fenwick 73, Spring. Cath. Cent. 29

Bishop Ready 64, Marysville 48

Bluffton 66, McComb 32

Bridgeport 50, Wood County Christian, W.Va. 25

Bristol 75, Ashtabula St. John 17

Brooklyn 72, Orwell Grand Valley 44

Caledonia River Valley 53, Marion Pleasant 46

Camden Preble Shawnee 67, Middletown Madison Senior 41

Can. Cent. Cath. 49, Louisville Aquinas 40

Carey 59, Bucyrus Wynford 47

Carrollton 61, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 36

Casstown Miami E. 57, St. Paris Graham 43

Cedarville 62, Lees Creek E. Clinton 47

Chesterland W. Geauga 55, Geneva 45

Chillicothe 57, Day. Stivers 47

Chillicothe Zane Trace 67, Chillicothe Unioto 55

Cin. Aiken 58, Cin. College Prep. 52

Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 65, Cov. Latin, Ky. 39

Cin. Elder 53, Conner, Ky. 42

Cin. Hills Christian Academy 59, Batavia Clermont NE 41

Cin. Indian Hill 51, Cin. Seven Hills 35

Cin. La Salle 49, Cin. Walnut Hills 39

Cin. Madeira 65, Williamsburg 52

Cin. Moeller 43, Cin. Withrow 42

Cin. NW 43, Cin. Wyoming 41, OT

Cin. St. Xavier 51, St. Henry, Ky. 27

Cin. Taft 64, North Oldham, Ky. 58

Cols. DeSales 59, London 44

Cols. Hamilton Twp. 66, Philo 59

Conneaut 62, Fairport Harbor Harding 44

Covington 59, Union City Mississinawa Valley 44

Creston Norwayne 76, Peninsula Woodridge 43

Defiance 73, Bryan 42

Defiance Tinora 46, Holgate 38

Delaware Olentangy Berlin 57, Dublin Scioto 44

Delta 69, Jones Leadership Academy 47

Dover 39, Berlin Hiland 35

Doylestown Chippewa 54, Akr. Coventry 47

Dublin Jerome 71, St. Marys Memorial 59

E. Liverpool 55, Laurel, Pa. 47

Edon 41, Lakewood Park, Ind. 39, OT

Elida 60, Coldwater 42

Findlay Liberty-Benton 46, Harrod Allen E. 34

Frankfort Adena 67, Piketon 42

Franklin Furnace Green 53, Beaver Eastern 49

Franklin Middletown Christian 67, Calvary Christian, Ky. 24

Ft. Recovery 55, Bradford 54

Garrettsville Garfield 56, Burton Berkshire 53

Gates Mills Hawken 67, Painesville Harvey 36

Girard 44, Youngs. Mooney 43

Gorham Fayette 44, Sherwood Fairview 31

Haviland Wayne Trace 60, Van Wert Lincolnview 32

Heath 63, Utica 62

Horizon Science 72, Groveport Madison Christian 39

Huron 65, LaGrange Keystone 49

Johnstown 56, Hebron Lakewood 19

Kenton 72, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 50

Kings Mills Kings 78, Cin. Winton Woods 64

Lakeside Danbury 78, Vanlue 58

Latham Western 58, Peebles 49

Lima Shawnee 72, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 54

Lloyd Memorial, Ky. 49, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 42

Lore City Buckeye Trail 69, Beverly Ft. Frye 24

Louisville 72, Canfield S. Range 25

Madonna, W.Va. 68, New Matamoras Frontier 57

Magnolia Sandy Valley 63, Minerva 55

Marion Harding 51, Sparta Highland 37

Mayfield 73, Cle. VASJ 69

McDonald 61, Cortland Maplewood 38

Mentor 56, Canfield 43

Miamisburg 46, Lebanon 44

Middletown 50, Cin. Mt. Healthy 33

Minford 58, Greenup Co., Ky. 26

Mowrystown Whiteoak 58, Hillsboro 45

N. Robinson Col. Crawford 75, Bucyrus 26

New Carlisle Tecumseh 46, Tipp City Bethel 35

Nicholas Co., Ky. 78, RULH 44

Norwalk St. Paul 45, Collins Western Reserve 41

Ontario 82, Bellville Clear Fork 22

Parkersburg South, W.Va. 79, Dublin Coffman 73

Parma Hts. Holy Name 67, Mentor Lake Cath. 64

Perry 67, Chagrin Falls 44

Pickerington Cent. 80, Trotwood-Madison 45

Pickerington N. 58, Tol. Scott 44

Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 46, Sidney Fairlawn 29

Portsmouth 73, New Hope Christian 47

Powell Olentangy Liberty 64, Logan 33

Richmond, Ind. 74, Oxford Talawanda 43

Rocky River Lutheran W. 65, Ottawa-Glandorf 62

Rossford 64, Detroit University Prep, Mich. 44

S. Dearborn, Ind. 53, Harrison 28

S. Webster 57, Jackson 47

STVM 68, Tol. Cent. Cath. 36

Shelby 78, Galion 31

Spencerville 68, Ottoville 51

St. Henry 47, Celina 42

Stewart Federal Hocking 76, McConnelsville Morgan 73

Struthers 55, Berlin Center Western Reserve 47

Sunbury Big Walnut 65, Bishop Watterson 57

Swanton 72, Pioneer N. Central 36

Thornville Sheridan 52, Newark Cath. 48

Tiffin Calvert 42, Castalia Margaretta 39

Tiffin Columbian 76, Fremont Ross 43

Uniontown Lake 69, Akr. Firestone 51

Versailles 50, Jamestown Greeneview 37

Warren JFK 90, Warren Champion 42

Washington C.H. Miami Trace 50, Circleville Logan Elm 33

Wheelersburg 63, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 34

Williamsport Westfall 41, Southeastern 30

Youngs. Ursuline 65, Poland Seminary 45

Zanesville 57, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 56

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Massillon Perry vs. Akr. East, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

