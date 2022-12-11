Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Akr. Buchtel 79, Detroit Renaissance, Mich. 54
Amanda-Clearcreek 54, Nelsonville-York 50
Ansonia 73, Union City, Ind. 49
Antwerp 55, Continental 42
Arcanum 60, Brookville 55
Arlington 61, Columbus Grove 42
Ashland 71, Clyde 60
Ashland Crestview 63, Greenwich S. Cent. 50
Ashtabula Edgewood 64, Orange 56
Bainbridge Paint Valley 56, Chillicothe Huntington 47
Beachwood 97, Ashtabula Lakeside 74
Bellaire 86, John Marshall, W.Va. 80
Bishop Fenwick 73, Spring. Cath. Cent. 29
Bishop Ready 64, Marysville 48
Bluffton 66, McComb 32
Bridgeport 50, Wood County Christian, W.Va. 25
Bristol 75, Ashtabula St. John 17
Brooklyn 72, Orwell Grand Valley 44
Caledonia River Valley 53, Marion Pleasant 46
Camden Preble Shawnee 67, Middletown Madison Senior 41
Can. Cent. Cath. 49, Louisville Aquinas 40
Carey 59, Bucyrus Wynford 47
Carrollton 61, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 36
Casstown Miami E. 57, St. Paris Graham 43
Cedarville 62, Lees Creek E. Clinton 47
Chesterland W. Geauga 55, Geneva 45
Chillicothe 57, Day. Stivers 47
Chillicothe Zane Trace 67, Chillicothe Unioto 55
Cin. Aiken 58, Cin. College Prep. 52
Cin. DePaul Cristo Rey 65, Cov. Latin, Ky. 39
Cin. Elder 53, Conner, Ky. 42
Cin. Hills Christian Academy 59, Batavia Clermont NE 41
Cin. Indian Hill 51, Cin. Seven Hills 35
Cin. La Salle 49, Cin. Walnut Hills 39
Cin. Madeira 65, Williamsburg 52
Cin. Moeller 43, Cin. Withrow 42
Cin. NW 43, Cin. Wyoming 41, OT
Cin. St. Xavier 51, St. Henry, Ky. 27
Cin. Taft 64, North Oldham, Ky. 58
Cols. DeSales 59, London 44
Cols. Hamilton Twp. 66, Philo 59
Conneaut 62, Fairport Harbor Harding 44
Covington 59, Union City Mississinawa Valley 44
Creston Norwayne 76, Peninsula Woodridge 43
Defiance 73, Bryan 42
Defiance Tinora 46, Holgate 38
Delaware Olentangy Berlin 57, Dublin Scioto 44
Delta 69, Jones Leadership Academy 47
Dover 39, Berlin Hiland 35
Doylestown Chippewa 54, Akr. Coventry 47
Dublin Jerome 71, St. Marys Memorial 59
E. Liverpool 55, Laurel, Pa. 47
Edon 41, Lakewood Park, Ind. 39, OT
Elida 60, Coldwater 42
Findlay Liberty-Benton 46, Harrod Allen E. 34
Frankfort Adena 67, Piketon 42
Franklin Furnace Green 53, Beaver Eastern 49
Franklin Middletown Christian 67, Calvary Christian, Ky. 24
Ft. Recovery 55, Bradford 54
Garrettsville Garfield 56, Burton Berkshire 53
Gates Mills Hawken 67, Painesville Harvey 36
Girard 44, Youngs. Mooney 43
Gorham Fayette 44, Sherwood Fairview 31
Haviland Wayne Trace 60, Van Wert Lincolnview 32
Heath 63, Utica 62
Horizon Science 72, Groveport Madison Christian 39
Huron 65, LaGrange Keystone 49
Johnstown 56, Hebron Lakewood 19
Kenton 72, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 50
Kings Mills Kings 78, Cin. Winton Woods 64
Lakeside Danbury 78, Vanlue 58
Latham Western 58, Peebles 49
Lima Shawnee 72, McGuffey Upper Scioto Valley 54
Lloyd Memorial, Ky. 49, St. Bernard Roger Bacon 42
Lore City Buckeye Trail 69, Beverly Ft. Frye 24
Louisville 72, Canfield S. Range 25
Madonna, W.Va. 68, New Matamoras Frontier 57
Magnolia Sandy Valley 63, Minerva 55
Marion Harding 51, Sparta Highland 37
Mayfield 73, Cle. VASJ 69
McDonald 61, Cortland Maplewood 38
Mentor 56, Canfield 43
Miamisburg 46, Lebanon 44
Middletown 50, Cin. Mt. Healthy 33
Minford 58, Greenup Co., Ky. 26
Mowrystown Whiteoak 58, Hillsboro 45
N. Robinson Col. Crawford 75, Bucyrus 26
New Carlisle Tecumseh 46, Tipp City Bethel 35
Nicholas Co., Ky. 78, RULH 44
Norwalk St. Paul 45, Collins Western Reserve 41
Ontario 82, Bellville Clear Fork 22
Parkersburg South, W.Va. 79, Dublin Coffman 73
Parma Hts. Holy Name 67, Mentor Lake Cath. 64
Perry 67, Chagrin Falls 44
Pickerington Cent. 80, Trotwood-Madison 45
Pickerington N. 58, Tol. Scott 44
Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 46, Sidney Fairlawn 29
Portsmouth 73, New Hope Christian 47
Powell Olentangy Liberty 64, Logan 33
Richmond, Ind. 74, Oxford Talawanda 43
Rocky River Lutheran W. 65, Ottawa-Glandorf 62
Rossford 64, Detroit University Prep, Mich. 44
S. Dearborn, Ind. 53, Harrison 28
S. Webster 57, Jackson 47
STVM 68, Tol. Cent. Cath. 36
Shelby 78, Galion 31
Spencerville 68, Ottoville 51
St. Henry 47, Celina 42
Stewart Federal Hocking 76, McConnelsville Morgan 73
Struthers 55, Berlin Center Western Reserve 47
Sunbury Big Walnut 65, Bishop Watterson 57
Swanton 72, Pioneer N. Central 36
Thornville Sheridan 52, Newark Cath. 48
Tiffin Calvert 42, Castalia Margaretta 39
Tiffin Columbian 76, Fremont Ross 43
Uniontown Lake 69, Akr. Firestone 51
Versailles 50, Jamestown Greeneview 37
Warren JFK 90, Warren Champion 42
Washington C.H. Miami Trace 50, Circleville Logan Elm 33
Wheelersburg 63, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 34
Williamsport Westfall 41, Southeastern 30
Youngs. Ursuline 65, Poland Seminary 45
Zanesville 57, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 56
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Massillon Perry vs. Akr. East, ccd.
