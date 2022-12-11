Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alliance 54, Minerva 21
Ansonia 34, Union City, Ind. 30
Ashland Crestview 57, Greenwich S. Cent. 48
Ashville Teays Valley 46, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 22
Barberton 48, Kent Roosevelt 44
Bellbrook 58, Monroe 19
Bishop Ready 44, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 37
Bloom-Carroll 64, Amanda-Clearcreek 29
Bloomdale Elmwood 55, Genoa Area 38
Brookfield 55, Columbiana 29
Brookville 33, Eaton 30
Caldwell 59, Newcomerstown 28
Can. McKinley 43, Can. Glenoak 28
Canal Fulton Northwest 46, Navarre Fairless 26
Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 62, Millersport 13
Canfield 45, Stow-Munroe Falls 40
Cardington-Lincoln 47, Danville 41
Carrollton 42, Beloit W. Branch 41
Castalia Margaretta 65, Huron 31
Centerville 59, Clayton Northmont 26
Chardon NDCL 49, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 43
Chillicothe 55, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 53
Chillicothe Huntington 60, Portsmouth Clay 18
Circleville 70, Baltimore Liberty Union 37
Cle. John Marshall 62, Youngs. East 49
Columbiana Crestview 62, E. Liverpool 39
Copley 60, Aurora 35
Creston Norwayne 53, Akr. Buchtel 19
Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 60, Mentor Lake Cath. 54
Dalton 54, Jeromesville Hillsdale 25
Day. Northridge 51, Troy Christian 26
Delphos Jefferson 50, New Bremen 30
Dresden Tri-Valley 64, Zanesville Maysville 15
Elmore Woodmore 69, Fostoria 64, OT
Elyria Cath. 58, Fairview 24
Findlay Liberty-Benton 65, Old Fort 36
Germantown Valley View 43, Carlisle 13
Green 50, N. Can. Hoover 42
Hamilton Badin 66, Bishop Fenwick 25
Hannibal River 54, Martins Ferry 40
Hanoverton United 40, Youngs. Ursuline 35
Homestead, Ind. 47, Notre Dame Academy 41
Hudson def. Twinsburg, forfeit
Jackson 49, Greenfield McClain 35
Kenton 64, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 35
Kenwood, Ill. 72, Cols. Africentric 46
LaGrange Keystone 55, West Salem Northwestern 33
Lakeside Danbury 56, New Riegel 47
Lakewood 48, Medina Buckeye 11
Lancaster Fairfield Union 74, Circleville Logan Elm 33
Liberty Center 55, Defiance Tinora 25
Lisbon David Anderson 59, Heartland Christian 42
Louisville 51, Massillon Perry 49
Macedonia Nordonia 45, N. Royalton 30
Madison 62, Chagrin Falls Kenston 49
Mayfield 53, Willoughby S. 38
McDonald 49, Leetonia 30
Medina Highland 56, Tallmadge 42
Milford Center Fairbanks 57, N. Lewisburg Triad 6
Miller City 45, Holgate 32
Mogadore 47, Mantua Crestwood 35
Montpelier 32, Paulding 22
Mt Zion, Md. 48, SPIRE 40
N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 48, Cin. Wyoming 27
New Carlisle Tecumseh 68, Bellefontaine 48
New Concord John Glenn 64, Philo 54
New Lexington 50, Byesville Meadowbrook 42
Painesville Riverside 59, Eastlake North 50
Parma 57, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 37
Parma Normandy 57, Parma Hts. Holy Name 20
Peebles 60, Latham Western 28
Pemberville Eastwood 44, Rossford 24
Peninsula Woodridge 59, Akr. Springfield 29
Ravenna SE 49, Akr. Kenmore 24
Reading 32, Cin. Finneytown 21
Richfield Revere 43, Cuyahoga Falls 40
Richwood N. Union 36, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 27
Rocky River 46, Bay Village Bay 26
STVM 68, Tol. Rogers 35
Salem 53, Poland Seminary 40
Seaman N. Adams 54, Batavia 38
Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 54, Austintown Fitch 48
Shaker Hts. Laurel 70, Holland Springfield 48
Southeastern 49, Wellston 28
Southington Chalker 52, Campbell Memorial 22
Strasburg-Franklin 50, Malvern 37
Sugarcreek Garaway 46, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 34
Sycamore Mohawk 41, Arcadia 37
Tipp City Tippecanoe 42, Greenville 28
Tol. Christian 63, Ottawa-Glandorf 46
Uhrichsville Claymont 53, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 39
Uniontown Lake 50, Massillon Jackson 44
Vandalia Butler 41, Troy 31
Wadsworth 58, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 36
Warren Harding 62, Youngs. Chaney High School 20
Willard 58, Port Clinton 48
Wintersville Indian Creek 52, Dover 23
Wooster 46, Mt. Vernon 33
Wooster Triway 58, Can. South 30
Youngs. Boardman 55, Youngs. Mooney 24
Zanesville W. Muskingum 65, Crooksville 6
Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 47, Lore City Buckeye Trail 41
Hoban GBK Classic=
Gates Mills Gilmour 69, Bishop Hartley 38
The Alley Classic=
Bainbridge Paint Valley 42, Albany Alexander 35
Ironton Rock Hill 42, Waterford 37
Proctorville Fairland 52, Beverly Ft. Frye 22
