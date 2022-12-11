Saturday’s Scores

Associated Press10

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alliance 54, Minerva 21

Ansonia 34, Union City, Ind. 30

Ashland Crestview 57, Greenwich S. Cent. 48

Ashville Teays Valley 46, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 22

Barberton 48, Kent Roosevelt 44

Bellbrook 58, Monroe 19

Bishop Ready 44, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 37

Bloom-Carroll 64, Amanda-Clearcreek 29

Bloomdale Elmwood 55, Genoa Area 38

Brookfield 55, Columbiana 29

Brookville 33, Eaton 30

Caldwell 59, Newcomerstown 28

Can. McKinley 43, Can. Glenoak 28

Canal Fulton Northwest 46, Navarre Fairless 26

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep 62, Millersport 13

Canfield 45, Stow-Munroe Falls 40

Cardington-Lincoln 47, Danville 41

Carrollton 42, Beloit W. Branch 41

Castalia Margaretta 65, Huron 31

Centerville 59, Clayton Northmont 26

Chardon NDCL 49, Cle. Hts. Beaumont 43

Chillicothe 55, Washington C.H. Miami Trace 53

Chillicothe Huntington 60, Portsmouth Clay 18

Circleville 70, Baltimore Liberty Union 37

Cle. John Marshall 62, Youngs. East 49

Columbiana Crestview 62, E. Liverpool 39

Copley 60, Aurora 35

Creston Norwayne 53, Akr. Buchtel 19

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 60, Mentor Lake Cath. 54

Dalton 54, Jeromesville Hillsdale 25

Day. Northridge 51, Troy Christian 26

Delphos Jefferson 50, New Bremen 30

Dresden Tri-Valley 64, Zanesville Maysville 15

Elmore Woodmore 69, Fostoria 64, OT

Elyria Cath. 58, Fairview 24

Findlay Liberty-Benton 65, Old Fort 36

Germantown Valley View 43, Carlisle 13

Green 50, N. Can. Hoover 42

Hamilton Badin 66, Bishop Fenwick 25

Hannibal River 54, Martins Ferry 40

Hanoverton United 40, Youngs. Ursuline 35

Homestead, Ind. 47, Notre Dame Academy 41

Hudson def. Twinsburg, forfeit

Jackson 49, Greenfield McClain 35

Kenton 64, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 35

Kenwood, Ill. 72, Cols. Africentric 46

LaGrange Keystone 55, West Salem Northwestern 33

Lakeside Danbury 56, New Riegel 47

Lakewood 48, Medina Buckeye 11

Lancaster Fairfield Union 74, Circleville Logan Elm 33

Liberty Center 55, Defiance Tinora 25

Lisbon David Anderson 59, Heartland Christian 42

Louisville 51, Massillon Perry 49

Macedonia Nordonia 45, N. Royalton 30

Madison 62, Chagrin Falls Kenston 49

Mayfield 53, Willoughby S. 38

McDonald 49, Leetonia 30

Medina Highland 56, Tallmadge 42

Milford Center Fairbanks 57, N. Lewisburg Triad 6

Miller City 45, Holgate 32

Mogadore 47, Mantua Crestwood 35

Montpelier 32, Paulding 22

Mt Zion, Md. 48, SPIRE 40

N. Bend (Cleves) Taylor 48, Cin. Wyoming 27

New Carlisle Tecumseh 68, Bellefontaine 48

New Concord John Glenn 64, Philo 54

New Lexington 50, Byesville Meadowbrook 42

Painesville Riverside 59, Eastlake North 50

Parma 57, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 37

Parma Normandy 57, Parma Hts. Holy Name 20

Peebles 60, Latham Western 28

Pemberville Eastwood 44, Rossford 24

Peninsula Woodridge 59, Akr. Springfield 29

Ravenna SE 49, Akr. Kenmore 24

Reading 32, Cin. Finneytown 21

Richfield Revere 43, Cuyahoga Falls 40

Richwood N. Union 36, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 27

Rocky River 46, Bay Village Bay 26

STVM 68, Tol. Rogers 35

Salem 53, Poland Seminary 40

Seaman N. Adams 54, Batavia 38

Shaker Hts. Hathaway Brown 54, Austintown Fitch 48

Shaker Hts. Laurel 70, Holland Springfield 48

Southeastern 49, Wellston 28

Southington Chalker 52, Campbell Memorial 22

Strasburg-Franklin 50, Malvern 37

Sugarcreek Garaway 46, W. Lafayette Ridgewood 34

Sycamore Mohawk 41, Arcadia 37

Tipp City Tippecanoe 42, Greenville 28

Tol. Christian 63, Ottawa-Glandorf 46

Uhrichsville Claymont 53, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 39

Uniontown Lake 50, Massillon Jackson 44

Vandalia Butler 41, Troy 31

Wadsworth 58, Brecksville-Broadview Hts. 36

Warren Harding 62, Youngs. Chaney High School 20

Willard 58, Port Clinton 48

Wintersville Indian Creek 52, Dover 23

Wooster 46, Mt. Vernon 33

Wooster Triway 58, Can. South 30

Youngs. Boardman 55, Youngs. Mooney 24

Zanesville W. Muskingum 65, Crooksville 6

Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley 47, Lore City Buckeye Trail 41

Hoban GBK Classic=

Gates Mills Gilmour 69, Bishop Hartley 38

The Alley Classic=

Bainbridge Paint Valley 42, Albany Alexander 35

Ironton Rock Hill 42, Waterford 37

Proctorville Fairland 52, Beverly Ft. Frye 22

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

