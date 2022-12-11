Santa Makes a Visit to Trinity United Presbyterian Church

ZANESVILLE, oh – Santa Clause made an early visit to Zanesville.



Trinity United Presbyterian Church hosted their very first Drive by Santa on December 11th. From 12:30 to 2pm, everybody was invited to meet Santa while being able to stay in their cars. Mr. Clause handed out a candy cane to each child and asked them what they wanted for Christmas this year.

“We’re trying to encourage people to get in the spirit of Christmas, with the candy canes and greeting the kids, and having our Santa. And we’re also trying to encourage people in Zanesville to attend our church.” Church member Bevle Master said.



Trinity United church wanted to spread the joy of Christmas to all, and succeeded with a little help from the jolly man himself.

“I do want to wish everybody here in Zanesville, and Muskingum County folks to have a very very joyous Christmas and a happy New Year. And remember that it is Christ’s birthday.” Santa Clause said.



Trinity United Presbyterian Church is having a Christmas Eve service December 24th at 7pm. All is welcome.