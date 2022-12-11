Rogers scores 34, No. 17 Oregon women beat Oregon St. 75-67

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Endyia Rogers scored 14 of her career-high 34 points in the fourth quarter to help No. 17 Oregon rally and beat in-state rival Oregon State 75-67 Sunday night.

Rogers made 10 of 18 from the field, hit 6 of 10 from 3-point range and finished with nine rebounds, six assists, two steals and no turnovers. Te-Hina Paopao added 12 points and Grace VanSlooten scored 10 for Oregon (7-1).

The Duck have won three in a row following a 75-69 loss to No. 8 North Carolina at the Phil Knight Invitational last month.

Jelena Mitrovic had 13 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks for Oregon State (6-3). Talia Von Oelhoffen had 12 points, six rebounds and seven assists, Bendu Yeaney scored 11 points and Raegan Beers 10.

The Beavers scored the final eight points of the third quarter and opened the fourth with a 9-3 spurt to take a 60-53 lead when Von Oelhoffen hit a 3-pointer with 5:30 to play.

But then Rogers took over, hitting a pair of free throws and then a 3-pointer to pull the Ducks within two points less than a minute later. Yeaney answered with a basket inside before VanSlooten made two foul shots and Rogers hit another 3 to make it 63-62 with 2:45 left and Oregon led the rest of the way.

Rogers made 8 of 8 from the free-throw line — all in the final 5-plus minutes.

Oregon State shot 40% (26 of 65) from the field and limited the Ducks to 37% shooting (23 of 63). but made just 1 of 14 after Yeaney’s basket with 4:08 to play that gave the Beavers a 52-58 lead.

Oregon hit 11 3-pointers and outscored the Beavers 18-8 from the free-throw line, where they shot just 57% on 14 attempts. Oregon State made 7 of 27 (26%) from behind the arc.

The Beavers jumped to a 9-0 lead but Chance Gray hit 2 3-pointers and Rogers hit three more — including a pair in the final seconds — in the first quarter to give Oregon a 21-18 lead going into the second.

