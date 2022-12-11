Annual Lemmon Family Christmas Light Show Returns

ZANESVILLE, oh – The annual Lemmon Family Christmas Light Show has returned and is making spirits bright.



Two teen brothers have been working since September for their 6th annual Christmas light show. 6 years ago, 18 year old Austin Lemmon was inspired from watching other light displays and wanted to create his own. So, with the help of his older brother Brandon, he did just that. Every year the Lemmon light show continues to evolve making all merry and bright.

“It means a lot to mainly see everyone come by, that’s what we do it for is for the community. And just having tons of cars come by each night seeing it. It really means a lot to us.” Lemmon Christmas Light Host, Austin Lemmon said.



The Lemmon light show is located on 909 Lindbergh Avenue in Zanesville. The show runs up until Christmas night from 6 to 9pm Sunday through Thursday and 6 to 10pm Friday and Saturday. The light show is enjoyed by all ages, kids from 1 to 92. All is invited to experience the Christmas magic.

“It means a lot to me seeing the kids come out every year and mainly adults too, it’s like a thing for everybody. Everybody coming out to see it and things like that and just putting a smile on everybody’s face. ” Lemmon Christmas Light Host, Brandon Lemmon said.



You can tune in to the music on 94.9, for more information visit the link below.

2022 Lemmon Family Christmas Light Show | Facebook