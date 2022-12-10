Zanesville Accident Causes Power Outages

ZANESVILLE, oh – A single vehicle accident caused many to go without power early this morning.



At approximately 1:30am Saturday morning, a pickup truck lost control on Sharon Avenue in Zanesville. The truck went across the road sideways before crashing into two utility poles, causing homes to lose power. The utility poles were housing three transformers.

“The transformers hit the ground spilling roughly 300 gallons of oil out of the transformers.” Muskingum County Emergency Management Director Jeff Jadwin said.



According to Jeff Jadwin, the 300 gallons of oil proceeded to flow down the hill into a storm sewer, and then into a sanitary sewer.

“AEP is dealing with the outage, as far as power they’re trying to reset poles and get everything running. So, they have a cleanup company here that’s dealing with the oil that got into the sewer.” Jadwin said.



The driver was transported by the Zanesville ambulance to Genesis hospital. Injuries and citations are unknown at this time.