Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altamont 63, Moweaqua Central A&M 40

Andrew 46, Plainfield North 44

Annawan 61, Seneca 29

Batavia 55, Naperville North 45

Bloomington Central Catholic 56, Athens 37

Chicago (Butler) 45, Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory, Mich. 39

Chicago Resurrection 56, Payton 32

Clifton Central 48, Wilmington 43

Clinton 58, Heyworth 24

De La Salle 50, IC Catholic 36

DePaul College Prep 53, Chicago (Lane) 38

Decatur MacArthur 60, Jacksonville 38

Dixon 63, Johnsburg 28

Dunlap 58, Waterloo 32

Elmhurst Timothy Christian 49, Walther Christian Academy 25

Elmwood 64, West Prairie 21

Elmwood 67, Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 35

Eureka 27, Washington 22

Evanston Township 57, Lincoln Park 29

Galena 56, Bellevue, Iowa 23

Galesburg 51, Rock Island 33

Geneseo 51, Rock Island Alleman 43, OT

Goreville 64, Mounds Meridian 38

Graves Co., Ky. 51, North Clay 43

Hamilton County 60, Du Quoin 26

Henderson Co., Ky. 72, Massac County 31

Hersey 39, New Trier 32

Lake Zurich 58, Barrington 42

Lena-Winslow 46, Oregon 24

Libertyville 55, Deerfield 27

Lockport 46, Aurora Central Catholic 41

Macomb 52, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 17

Maine South 60, Lincoln Way West 54

Marion 44, Pinckneyville 38

McGivney Catholic High School 64, Granite City 30

Nazareth 66, Joliet Catholic 28

Newton 46, Flora 33

Normal Community 52, Pekin 27

Normal West 58, Champaign Central 45

North Shore Country Day 54, Morgan Park Academy 34

Okawville 40, Edwardsville 26

Oregon 32, East Dubuque 24

Owensboro Catholic, Ky. 67, Benton 42

Palatine 49, McHenry 23

Parkview Christian Academy 57, Somonauk 34

Peoria (H.S.) 78, Danville 9

Phillips 61, Hammond Noll, Ind. 46

Polo 55, Stockton 26

Princeton 46, Morris 25

Prospect 57, Grayslake North 37

Proviso East 54, Morgan Park 34

Rockford Guilford 65, Woodstock 21

Rockford Lutheran 59, Freeport 26

Romeoville 61, Riverside-Brookfield 52

Serena 38, Putnam County 30

St. Bede 47, Earlville 29

St. Ignatius 63, Hyde Park 40

St. Laurence 60, Aurora Math-Science 13

St. Viator 63, Hope Academy 47

Sycamore 48, Morton 43

Thornton Fractional South 65, Lindblom 42

Vernon Hills 40, Warren Township 21

Waterloo Gibault 48, East Alton-Wood River 34

Watseka (coop) 58, Cullom Tri-Point 34

Waubonsie Valley 63, Plainfield Central 28

Waukesha West, Wis. 68, River Forest Trinity 38

Webster Groves, Mo. 33, Belleville West 30

West Chicago 49, Lisle 31

West Hancock 54, Pleasant Hill (P.H.-Western Coop) 45

Whitney Young 42, Edison PSA, Mich. 32

Willows 46, Chicago-University 29

Woodlands Academy 42, Francis Parker 38

Woodlawn 67, Red Hill 21

York 61, Proviso West 33

Yorkville 48, Ottawa 46

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Trico vs. Cobden, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

