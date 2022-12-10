Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altamont 63, Moweaqua Central A&M 40
Andrew 46, Plainfield North 44
Annawan 61, Seneca 29
Batavia 55, Naperville North 45
Bloomington Central Catholic 56, Athens 37
Chicago (Butler) 45, Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory, Mich. 39
Chicago Resurrection 56, Payton 32
Clifton Central 48, Wilmington 43
Clinton 58, Heyworth 24
De La Salle 50, IC Catholic 36
DePaul College Prep 53, Chicago (Lane) 38
Decatur MacArthur 60, Jacksonville 38
Dixon 63, Johnsburg 28
Dunlap 58, Waterloo 32
Elmhurst Timothy Christian 49, Walther Christian Academy 25
Elmwood 64, West Prairie 21
Elmwood 67, Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 35
Eureka 27, Washington 22
Evanston Township 57, Lincoln Park 29
Galena 56, Bellevue, Iowa 23
Galesburg 51, Rock Island 33
Geneseo 51, Rock Island Alleman 43, OT
Goreville 64, Mounds Meridian 38
Graves Co., Ky. 51, North Clay 43
Hamilton County 60, Du Quoin 26
Henderson Co., Ky. 72, Massac County 31
Hersey 39, New Trier 32
Lake Zurich 58, Barrington 42
Lena-Winslow 46, Oregon 24
Libertyville 55, Deerfield 27
Lockport 46, Aurora Central Catholic 41
Macomb 52, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 17
Maine South 60, Lincoln Way West 54
Marion 44, Pinckneyville 38
McGivney Catholic High School 64, Granite City 30
Nazareth 66, Joliet Catholic 28
Newton 46, Flora 33
Normal Community 52, Pekin 27
Normal West 58, Champaign Central 45
North Shore Country Day 54, Morgan Park Academy 34
Okawville 40, Edwardsville 26
Oregon 32, East Dubuque 24
Owensboro Catholic, Ky. 67, Benton 42
Palatine 49, McHenry 23
Parkview Christian Academy 57, Somonauk 34
Peoria (H.S.) 78, Danville 9
Phillips 61, Hammond Noll, Ind. 46
Polo 55, Stockton 26
Princeton 46, Morris 25
Prospect 57, Grayslake North 37
Proviso East 54, Morgan Park 34
Rockford Guilford 65, Woodstock 21
Rockford Lutheran 59, Freeport 26
Romeoville 61, Riverside-Brookfield 52
Serena 38, Putnam County 30
St. Bede 47, Earlville 29
St. Ignatius 63, Hyde Park 40
St. Laurence 60, Aurora Math-Science 13
St. Viator 63, Hope Academy 47
Sycamore 48, Morton 43
Thornton Fractional South 65, Lindblom 42
Vernon Hills 40, Warren Township 21
Waterloo Gibault 48, East Alton-Wood River 34
Watseka (coop) 58, Cullom Tri-Point 34
Waubonsie Valley 63, Plainfield Central 28
Waukesha West, Wis. 68, River Forest Trinity 38
Webster Groves, Mo. 33, Belleville West 30
West Chicago 49, Lisle 31
West Hancock 54, Pleasant Hill (P.H.-Western Coop) 45
Whitney Young 42, Edison PSA, Mich. 32
Willows 46, Chicago-University 29
Woodlands Academy 42, Francis Parker 38
Woodlawn 67, Red Hill 21
York 61, Proviso West 33
Yorkville 48, Ottawa 46
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Trico vs. Cobden, ccd.
