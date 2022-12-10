Saturday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press12

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington Heights 58, Executive Charter 55

Archbishop Carroll 71, Germantown Academy 55

Archbishop Ryan 57, Malvern Prep 48

Athens 72, Norwich, N.Y. 47

Berks Catholic 65, Cedar Crest 38

Blue Mountain 57, Marian Catholic 52

Bullis, Md. 58, George School 54

Greater Latrobe 73, Greensburg Central Catholic 70

Harbor Creek 58, Fredonia, N.Y. 54

Jeannette 51, Greensburg Salem 39

Kiski Area 90, Belle Vernon 59

Mechanicsburg 52, West York 46

Minersville 52, South Williamsport 47

Monessen 55, Burrell 53

Muncy 57, Sullivan County 47

Neshannock 68, West Middlesex 47

North Schuylkill 66, Lebanon 45

Panther Valley 71, Catasauqua 39

Pennington, N.J. 98, Solebury 74

Pittsburgh Central Catholic 66, Penn Hills 60

Pottstown 58, Holy Ghost Prep 56

State College 75, Erie 47

Valley 32, Mount Pleasant 18

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press