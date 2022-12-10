Saturday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press14

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altamont 63, Moweaqua Central A&M 40

Bloomington Central Catholic 56, Athens 37

Dunlap 58, Waterloo 32

Goreville 64, Mounds Meridian 38

Graves Co., Ky. 51, North Clay 43

Hamilton County 60, Du Quoin 26

Macomb 52, Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 17

Newton 46, Flora 33

Sycamore 48, Morton 43

Watseka (coop) 58, Cullom Tri-Point 34

Waukesha West, Wis. 68, River Forest Trinity 38

West Hancock 54, Pleasant Hill (P.H.-Western Coop) 45

Woodlawn 67, Red Hill 21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Trico vs. Cobden, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press