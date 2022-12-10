Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Beecher 77, Herscher 32
Belvidere North 55, Woodstock 49
Benton 63, Mt. Carmel 56
Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 63, Biggsville West Central 50
Catlin (Salt Fork) 46, Hoopeston 36
Champaign St. Thomas More 61, Chrisman 32
Collinsville 72, Ladue Horton Watkins, Mo. 58
Deerfield 61, Prairie Ridge 53
Du Quoin 50, Murphysboro 41
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 63, Cissna Park 41
Glenbrook South 59, OPRF 56
Herrin 65, Carbondale 55
IC Catholic 58, Lisle 29
Joliet West 86, Joliet Central 50
Lexington 82, Tremont 77
Lincoln-Way East 63, Westinghouse 51
Monticello 54, Maroa-Forsyth 48
Mounds Meridian 94, Goreville 76
Newton 46, Flora 33
North Clay 63, Gallatin County 36
Orion 63, Galva 48
Pawnee 57, Mount Olive 32
Payton 58, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 47
Simeon 52, Coronado, Nev. 46
South Elgin 69, Oak Lawn Community 64
Staunton 51, Edinburg (Coop) BK 43
Stockton 39, Polo 20
Wayne City 54, Crab Orchard 41
Woodlawn 67, Red Hill 21
York 61, Proviso West 33
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/