Saturday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press17

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Beecher 77, Herscher 32

Belvidere North 55, Woodstock 49

Benton 63, Mt. Carmel 56

Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 63, Biggsville West Central 50

Catlin (Salt Fork) 46, Hoopeston 36

Champaign St. Thomas More 61, Chrisman 32

Collinsville 72, Ladue Horton Watkins, Mo. 58

Deerfield 61, Prairie Ridge 53

Du Quoin 50, Murphysboro 41

Georgetown-Ridge Farm 63, Cissna Park 41

Glenbrook South 59, OPRF 56

Herrin 65, Carbondale 55

IC Catholic 58, Lisle 29

Joliet West 86, Joliet Central 50

Lexington 82, Tremont 77

Lincoln-Way East 63, Westinghouse 51

Monticello 54, Maroa-Forsyth 48

Mounds Meridian 94, Goreville 76

Newton 46, Flora 33

North Clay 63, Gallatin County 36

Orion 63, Galva 48

Pawnee 57, Mount Olive 32

Payton 58, Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 47

Simeon 52, Coronado, Nev. 46

South Elgin 69, Oak Lawn Community 64

Staunton 51, Edinburg (Coop) BK 43

Stockton 39, Polo 20

Wayne City 54, Crab Orchard 41

Woodlawn 67, Red Hill 21

York 61, Proviso West 33

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press