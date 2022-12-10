Karlsson, Meier lead Sharks past Ducks 6-1 to snap skid

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Erik Karlsson and Nico Sturm scored eight seconds apart in the Sharks’ three-goal second period, and Eetu Makiniemi won his first NHL start with 23 saves in San Jose’s 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night.

Timo Meier and Karlsson had a goal and an assist apiece for the Sharks, who snapped a four-game losing streak with just their second win in nine games.

After Makiniemi made his NHL debut in relief of Kaapo Kahkonen on Wednesday, the 23-year-old Finnish goalie capitalized on another chance to play during James Reimer’s seven-game injury absence.

Scott Harrington scored his first goal for San Jose in the decisive second. Former Ducks forward Nick Bonino scored an empty-netter with 3:42 to play, and Steven Lorentz added yet another Sharks goal 25 seconds later.

Trevor Zegras scored and John Gibson stopped 15 shots before leaving early for the NHL-worst Ducks, who have lost seven of eight. Anaheim beat Carolina on Tuesday, but has won consecutive games only once all season.

Anthony Stolarz took over in net for the third period after Gibson allowed four goals.

Sharks defenseman Jaycob Megna played against his older brother, Jayson, for the first time in their parallel NHL careers. The Ducks claimed Jayson Megna off waivers from Colorado on Tuesday, and he made his Anaheim debut against the Sharks and Jaycob Megna, who spent his first six professional seasons in the Ducks organization.

Meier got his 14th goal midway through the first period with a tap-in on an exceptional pass from Karlsson.

Harrington, a journeyman defenseman playing his fourth game for San Jose after signing in September, then scored the eighth goal of his nine-season NHL career and first since Feb. 8, 2021, with Columbus.

After Karlsson got his 12th goal on a power play just 1:34 later, Sturm put the Sharks up 4-0 when Matt Benning’s dump-in off the ensuing faceoff ricocheted bizarrely off the side boards and then the goalpost to fall right to Sturm in the slot.

Zegras broke up Makiniemi’s shutout bid less than two minutes later with his 10th goal of the season.

LINEUPS

Sharks F Steven Lorentz returned from a one-game absence with an illness, and CJ Suess was scratched. … Harrington played back-to-back games for San Jose for the first time.

UP NEXT

Sharks: Host Arizona on Tuesday.

Ducks: At Ottawa on Monday to open a five-game road trip.

___

