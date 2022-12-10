Friday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Abington Heights 53, Holy Redeemer 43

Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 45, Propel Braddock Hills 7

Atlantic Christian, N.J. 41, Eden Christian 29

Audenried 59, Gwynn Park, Md. 55

Bellwood-Antis 58, Tyrone 38

Biglerville 45, Big Spring 40

Bishop Shanahan 47, Episcopal Academy 24

Blacklick Valley 53, Greater Johnstown 42

Butler 63, Kiski Area 33

Cedar Cliff 51, West York 17

Cedar Crest 52, Harrisburg 36

Central Bucks East 35, Central Bucks West 30

Central Martinsburg 62, Parkway Northwest 12

Chestnut Ridge 45, Tussey Mountain 28

Conrad Weiser 51, Schuylkill Valley 38

Conwell Egan 68, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 38

Council Rock South 55, Bensalem 36

Covenant Christian Academy 42, Lititz Christian 33

Dayspring Christian 44, Octorara 27

Delone 43, Berks Catholic 33

Derry 53, Geibel Catholic 30

Engineering And Science 43, Chester 36

Exeter 57, Hershey 25

Fleetwood 39, Palmyra 30

Fox Chapel 47, Seneca Valley 41

Franklin Towne Charter 30, Philadelphia Academy Charter 18

Germantown Academy 63, George School 36

Hatboro-Horsham 58, Wissahickon 38

Jamestown 43, Rocky Grove 17

Jim Thorpe 51, Panther Valley 47

King’s Fork High School, Va. 67, Greater Latrobe 45

Lebanon 55, Bethlehem Catholic 53

Lewisburg 37, Penns Valley 29

Ligonier Valley 44, Valley 42

Marian Catholic 60, Pottsville Nativity 35

Meadowbrook Christian 47, Benton 21

Mechanicsburg 64, ELCO 44

Merion Mercy 60, Collegium Charter School 33

Mount St. Joseph 67, Peddie, N.J. 41

New Hope-Solebury 65, Cheltenham 34

North Hills 66, Winchester Thurston 38

North Penn 61, Pennridge 54

North Schuylkill 79, Tamaqua 13

Oil City 67, Brookville 53

Otto-Eldred 36, Elk County Catholic 32

Penn Treaty 57, Fels 55

Penn-Trafford 51, Penn Hills 42

Peters Township 64, Montour 37

Punxsutawney 63, Clearfield 37

Red Land 57, Northeastern 55

Red Lion 44, Waynesboro 20

Renaissance Academy 23, Phil-Montgomery Christian 8

Sharon 46, Titusville 8

Sharpsville 48, Mercer 40

Souderton 56, Central Bucks South 38

St. Joseph 42, Abraham Lincoln 37

St. Marys 63, Ridgway 47

Susquehannock 55, Littlestown 18

Upper Dublin 48, Quakertown 38

Upper Moreland 48, Lower Moreland 20

Villa Maria 44, Archmere Academy, Del. 27

Waynesburg Central 47, Ringgold 21

Wellsville, N.Y. 57, North Penn-Mansfield 28

West Greene 55, Bentworth 30

William Tennent 55, Springfield Montco 46

Wilmington 59, Portersville Christian 19

York Catholic 63, Camp Hill 48

York Suburban 38, Hanover 4

Yough 49, Steel Valley 15

BFS Tip-Off Classic=

Morgantown, W.Va. 51, Kennedy Catholic 30

University, W.Va. 70, Albert Gallatin 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cornell vs. Propel Montour High School, ppd.

