GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington Heights 53, Holy Redeemer 43
Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 45, Propel Braddock Hills 7
Atlantic Christian, N.J. 41, Eden Christian 29
Audenried 59, Gwynn Park, Md. 55
Bellwood-Antis 58, Tyrone 38
Biglerville 45, Big Spring 40
Bishop Shanahan 47, Episcopal Academy 24
Blacklick Valley 53, Greater Johnstown 42
Butler 63, Kiski Area 33
Cedar Cliff 51, West York 17
Cedar Crest 52, Harrisburg 36
Central Bucks East 35, Central Bucks West 30
Central Martinsburg 62, Parkway Northwest 12
Chestnut Ridge 45, Tussey Mountain 28
Conrad Weiser 51, Schuylkill Valley 38
Conwell Egan 68, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 38
Council Rock South 55, Bensalem 36
Covenant Christian Academy 42, Lititz Christian 33
Dayspring Christian 44, Octorara 27
Delone 43, Berks Catholic 33
Derry 53, Geibel Catholic 30
Engineering And Science 43, Chester 36
Exeter 57, Hershey 25
Fleetwood 39, Palmyra 30
Fox Chapel 47, Seneca Valley 41
Franklin Towne Charter 30, Philadelphia Academy Charter 18
Germantown Academy 63, George School 36
Hatboro-Horsham 58, Wissahickon 38
Jamestown 43, Rocky Grove 17
Jim Thorpe 51, Panther Valley 47
King’s Fork High School, Va. 67, Greater Latrobe 45
Lebanon 55, Bethlehem Catholic 53
Lewisburg 37, Penns Valley 29
Ligonier Valley 44, Valley 42
Marian Catholic 60, Pottsville Nativity 35
Meadowbrook Christian 47, Benton 21
Mechanicsburg 64, ELCO 44
Merion Mercy 60, Collegium Charter School 33
Mount St. Joseph 67, Peddie, N.J. 41
New Hope-Solebury 65, Cheltenham 34
North Hills 66, Winchester Thurston 38
North Penn 61, Pennridge 54
North Schuylkill 79, Tamaqua 13
Oil City 67, Brookville 53
Otto-Eldred 36, Elk County Catholic 32
Penn Treaty 57, Fels 55
Penn-Trafford 51, Penn Hills 42
Peters Township 64, Montour 37
Punxsutawney 63, Clearfield 37
Red Land 57, Northeastern 55
Red Lion 44, Waynesboro 20
Renaissance Academy 23, Phil-Montgomery Christian 8
Sharon 46, Titusville 8
Sharpsville 48, Mercer 40
Souderton 56, Central Bucks South 38
St. Joseph 42, Abraham Lincoln 37
St. Marys 63, Ridgway 47
Susquehannock 55, Littlestown 18
Upper Dublin 48, Quakertown 38
Upper Moreland 48, Lower Moreland 20
Villa Maria 44, Archmere Academy, Del. 27
Waynesburg Central 47, Ringgold 21
Wellsville, N.Y. 57, North Penn-Mansfield 28
West Greene 55, Bentworth 30
William Tennent 55, Springfield Montco 46
Wilmington 59, Portersville Christian 19
York Catholic 63, Camp Hill 48
York Suburban 38, Hanover 4
Yough 49, Steel Valley 15
BFS Tip-Off Classic=
Morgantown, W.Va. 51, Kennedy Catholic 30
University, W.Va. 70, Albert Gallatin 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cornell vs. Propel Montour High School, ppd.
