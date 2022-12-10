Clippers edge Wizards 114-107 in Wall’s return to Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nicolas Batum made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 23.8 seconds remaining and the Los Angeles Clippers sent the Washington Wizards to their sixth straight loss, 114-107 on Saturday night.

Paul George scored 32 points for the Clippers and John Wall added 13 in his return to Washington, but it was Batum who made big shots in the final quarter. He hit three 3-pointers in the last 4:52 and finished with 12 points.

Kyle Kuzma scored 25 of his 35 points in the first half for Washington.

After Batum’s 3 put Los Angeles up 110-107, Kristaps Porzingis forced an ill-advised 3 while being tightly guarded by Kawhi Leonard. That shot was an air ball, and then Washington’s Deni Avdija was called for a flagrant foul with 16.1 seconds left.

The Wizards drafted Wall with the No. 1 overall pick in 2010, and he played nine seasons with the team. He returned to Washington as a member of the Houston Rockets in 2021, but there were no fans for that game because of COVID-19.

With Reggie Jackson out for Saturday’s game, the Clippers gave Wall his first start of the season. He received an ovation when he was introduced, and then again during an early timeout when a tribute video was shown.

At that point, the Wizards led 10-0. They were up 63-60 at halftime and extended that advantage to 13 in the third. But Los Angeles scored the final 15 points of the period and took its first lead on Luke Kennard’s 3-pointer at the buzzer.

George started the scoring in the fourth with a jumper, and it was tight the rest of the way.

Porzingis had 30 points and 15 rebounds.

HIGHLIGHTS

Wall seemed to find a groove in the second quarter. His steal and jumper cut Washington’s lead to one, and when he received a positive response from the fans he egged them on a bit. Then he found Moses Brown inside for a dunk moments later.

TIP-INS

Clippers: Norman Powell (groin) was inactive. … Marcus Morris scored 19 points and Leonard had 13.

Wizards: In addition to Beal, Washington was without Will Barton (foot), Rui Hachimura (ankle), Monte Morris (groin) and Delon Wright (hamstring).

UP NEXT

Clippers: Host Boston on Monday night.

Wizards: Host Brooklyn on Monday night.

___

Follow Noah Trister at https://twitter.com/noahtrister

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports