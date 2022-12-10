Bacot, Davis with double-doubles, UNC snaps losing streak

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot returned from a one-game absence to score 21 points and grab 13 rebounds, RJ Davis had 22 points and 10 rebounds and North Carolina snapped a four-game losing streak with a 75-59 win over Georgia Tech on Saturday.

Bacot reached double-digit rebounds for the 61st time, tying a school record held by Billy Cunningham, while recording his 54th double-double. Bacot missed the Tar Heels’ previous game with a right shoulder contusion. Davis’ double-double was the third of his career.

Pete Nance added 11 points and Caleb Love 10 in the first home game for UNC (6-4, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) in nearly three weeks, winning in its first game since the preseason No. 1 team in The Associated Press Top 25 dropped from the rankings.

Miles Kelly and Jalon Moore scored 15 points each and Dallan Coleman added 13 for the Yellow Jackets (6-4, 0-1).

Davis and Bacot combined for 23 points in the first half when the Tar Heels went on a 16-2 run, scoring the final 11 points before the break. The lead remained in double figures in the second half, reaching a high of 20 late.

UNC made 18 of 24 free throws to 6 of 8 for Georgia Tech and the Tar Heels outrebounded the Yellow Jackets 43-22, including 12-1 on the offensive glass.

