Army tops Navy 20-17 in first OT game in 123 rivalry games

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Navy’s Anton Hall Jr. lost a fumble at the goal line in the second overtime and that helped set up Quinn Maretzki’s game-winning 39-yard field goal as Army beat The Midshipmen 20-17 on Saturday night in the first OT game in the 123 games of the rivalry series.

There wasn’t much offense throughout the game until the waning moments of regulation when Maretzki kicked a 37-yarder with 1:53 left to tie the game at 10-all.

A thrilling overtime followed.

The NCAA instituted overtime in 1996, and the series had never had to go a little extra to settle one of the sport’s greatest rivalry games.

Army’s Markel Johnson ran 25 yards for a touchdown on the first play of overtime for a 17-10 lead, and Navy matched the Black Knights when Xavier Arline tossed a 25-yard touchdown pass to Maquel Haywood that made it 17-all.

It was Navy’s first completion of the game and Arline had perhaps the sweetest 1 of 1 for 25-yard game in Navy history. He also rushed for 102 yards.

Hall — who earlier raced 77 yards for a TD — coughed up the ball as he plunged toward the end zone and stood crestfallen after the game at Lincoln Financial Field as fireworks went off.

Navy still leads the series against Army 62-54-7. The Black Knights, though, have won five of the last seven meetings.

Army finished 6-6 and Navy was 4-8.

The teams combined for only 53 yards passing.

One of Cade Ballard’s rare passing attempts for Army was a success when a pass interference call brought the ball down to the 28 with 4 minutes left on a drive that set up Maretzki’s tying field goal.

Ballard was 2-of-10 passing for 26 yards.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2