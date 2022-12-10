Annual Dickens Marathon Reading in Downtown Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, oh – Christmas is coming to town, especially in downtown Cambridge.



The small town of Cambridge was full of Christmas spirit. Friends of the Library partnered up with The Dickens Victorian Village today and had their annual Dickens Marathon Reading on December 10th, from 10am to 4pm. Volunteers would sit inside the Carol Goff Real Estate window display in Downtown Cambridge and took turns reading Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol”

“We have gathered volunteers to read “A Christmas Carol” to the public through a speaker. Just to help bring the holiday spirit to the Dickens Village and other events that are going on.” Friends of the Library President Elect, Samantha Barker stated.



You could listen to the popular Christmas story inside or outside. Every 15 minutes, the readers would rotate until the book was finished. This year, there was about 7 to 10 different readers. Inside Carol Goff Real Estate was free cookies and beverages for all to enjoy and to get into the holiday spirit.

“A lot of it is bringing together the community, and I’m huge on that. Everybody needs to just come together and be happy and reading to Friends of the Library and personally myself is, it’s huge. I mean we’re supporting the library so of course we want to support reading. So, this is our way to bring it out and open to the rest of the public.” Barker said.



The annual Dickens Marathon Reading plans to continue next year.