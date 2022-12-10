Annual Christmas Bazaar at the Muskingum County Fairgrounds

As you know, Christmas is approaching fast which means it’s time for last minute holiday shopping.



The Muskingum County Fair Grounds hosted their annual Christmas Bazaar and Flea Market on December 10th, from 9am until 3pm. With plenty of great food available, the Christmas Bazaar had over 100 venders filled with baked goods, decorations, crafts, homemade items, and plenty more. You could really feel the Christmas cheer in the air as people got their holiday shopping in.

Debbie Luckeydoo, the owner of the Primitive Shack vendor, explains what her favorite part of the Christmas Bazaar is:

“Greeting people, meeting people. It’s just the time of the year, the season to make people happy and smile” Luckeydoo said.



The holiday season is also the perfect time to shop local businesses. Shopping small is a fantastic way to buy thoughtful and unique gifts for those you love

“People are selling baked goods, to t-shirts, to really pretty much anything. If you’re looking for a holiday gift, this is the place to be.” Theresa Mcgee, owner of the Oh Fudge vendor said.



The Christmas Bazaar and Flea Market plans on returning next year for 2023.