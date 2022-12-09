Thursday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press1

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alden-Hebron 52, South Beloit 25

Aledo (Mercer County) 42, Rockridge 30

Alton 40, O’Fallon 36

Amundsen 41, Taft 39

Arcola 57, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 35

Auburn 48, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 25

Aurora Central Catholic 58, Elmwood Park 35

Beecher City/Cowden Herrick 72, Effingham St. Anthony 64

Bolingbrook 49, Lincoln Way Central 39

Breese Central 60, Roxana 22

Brimfield 58, Midwest Central 43

Bureau Valley 47, Kewanee 40

Camp Point Central 44, Beardstown 20

Canton 64, Pekin 36

Carlyle 66, Sparta 39

Carterville 49, Anna-Jonesboro 19

Casey-Westfield 55, Red Hill 34

Catlin (Salt Fork) 35, Hoopeston 18

Centralia 62, Cahokia 44

Century 53, Elverado/Zeigler-Royalton 26

Cerro Gordo 48, Argenta-Oreana 13

Chicago (Alcott) 46, Raby 30

Chicago (C. Math and Science Charter) 37, Chicago (Intrinsic) 18

Chicago (Lane) 50, Latin 31

Chicago North Grand 57, Chicago Sullivan 38

Christopher 66, Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 16

Clinton 53, Shelbyville 41

Columbia 44, Salem 33

De La Salle 50, Rosary 44

DePaul College Prep 66, Chicago Resurrection 59

Deerfield 75, Niles North 36

Dieterich 47, Martinsville 17

Earlville 40, DePue 18

Edwardsville 44, Belleville East 36

Effingham 45, Mattoon 40

Elmwood 52, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 17

Eureka 52, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 49

Gardner-South Wilmington 51, Donovan 28

Geneseo 52, Sterling 38

Gillespie 58, Piasa Southwestern 27

Grant Park 46, Illinois Lutheran 9

Greenville 59, North-Mac 30

Hall 37, Sterling Newman 18

Hamilton 69, Eldorado 34

Harrisburg 72, Murphysboro 31

Harvey Thornton 36, Thornridge 31

Highland 58, Jerseyville Jersey 32

Hillsboro 50, Carlinville 17

Holy Trinity 40, Universal 32

Homewood-Flossmoor 51, Lincoln Way West 25

Hope Academy 54, Providence-St. Mel 15

Illini Bluffs 50, Astoria/VIT Co-op 12

Illinois Valley Central 46, Midland 15

Indian Creek 26, Aurora Math-Science 21

Jacksonville 49, Granite City 39

Joliet West 50, Joliet Central 30

Kankakee 54, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 29

Kankakee Trinity Academy 30, Christian Liberty Academy 27

LeRoy 49, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 30

Lena-Winslow 42, Dakota 10

Lincoln 72, Taylorville 53

Lincoln-Way East 52, Bradley-Bourbonnais 32

Lockport 47, Andrew 42

Lyons 58, St. Ignatius 52

Macomb 50, Rushville-Industry 21

Mahomet-Seymour 68, Charleston 16

Manteno 60, Lisle 55

Marissa/Coulterville 52, Valmeyer 23

Mascoutah 62, Waterloo 54

Massac County 59, Vienna 31

McGivney Catholic High School 59, Alton Marquette 35

Metamora 0, Fairbury Prairie Central 0

Metro-East Lutheran 46, Bunker Hill 35

Moline 45, United Township High School 44

Monmouth-Roseville 50, Morrison 40

Mother McAuley 56, Marist 53, OT

Mount Vernon 60, Marion 25

Mt. Pulaski 54, Illini Central 25

Mt. Zion 48, Monticello 20

Nashville 50, Herrin 26

Newark 70, Kirkland Hiawatha 15

Normal Community 61, Champaign Central 27

Oak Forest 54, Thornton Fractional North 53

Oak Lawn Community 44, Evergreen Park 41

Oak Lawn Richards 56, Blue Island Eisenhower 17

Okawville 46, Chester 12

Olney (Richland County) 44, Paris 11

Orion 37, Riverdale 35

Pana 79, Staunton 77

Parkview Christian Academy 59, Chesterton Academy of the Holy Family 27

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 47, Urbana University 19

Peotone 49, Reed-Custer 20

Plainfield East 69, Plainfield South 29

Plano 49, Harvard 18

Princeton 56, Mendota 12

Providence 68, St. Laurence 36

Quincy 42, Galesburg 29

Quincy Notre Dame 36, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 24

Regina 44, Morgan Park Academy 19

Richwoods 51, Bloomington 24

Riverside-Brookfield 66, Westmont 61

Robinson 56, Newton 47

Rock Island Alleman 60, Rock Island 54

Rockford Christian 54, Richmond-Burton 19

Romeoville 59, Plainfield Central 45

Sandburg 47, Stagg 42

Seneca 48, Roanoke-Benson 46

Senn 37, Clemente 35

Shepard 50, Reavis 47

Sherrard 42, Erie/Prophetstown 24

Skokie (Ida Crown) 46, Walther Christian Academy 38

St. Francis 50, Kankakee (McNamara) 44

Stanford Olympia 39, Tremont 32

Stillman Valley 47, Stockton 18

Streamwood 56, Elgin 55

Teutopolis 52, St. Joseph-Ogden 28

Thornton Fractional South 59, Hillcrest 42

Thornwood 75, Rich Township 17

Tolono Unity 54, ALAH 46

Trenton Wesclin 48, Red Bud 18

Tri-County 54, Okaw Valley 23

Tuscola 38, Sullivan 29

Vandalia 55, Litchfield 23

Warren 72, Juda, Wis. 44

Waubonsie Valley 80, Metea Valley 47

West Chicago 47, Larkin 29

Whitney Young 89, Chicago (Jones) 30

Wilmington 49, Herscher 47

Winnebago 60, Marengo 52

Yorkville 50, Minooka 46

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Amboy vs. Fulton, ccd.

Hardin County vs. Cobden, ccd.

Petersburg PORTA vs. North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River), ccd.

South County vs. Raymond Lincolnwood, ccd.

Trico vs. Johnston City, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

