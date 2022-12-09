Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alden-Hebron 52, South Beloit 25
Aledo (Mercer County) 42, Rockridge 30
Alton 40, O’Fallon 36
Amundsen 41, Taft 39
Arcola 57, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 35
Auburn 48, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 25
Aurora Central Catholic 58, Elmwood Park 35
Beecher City/Cowden Herrick 72, Effingham St. Anthony 64
Bolingbrook 49, Lincoln Way Central 39
Breese Central 60, Roxana 22
Brimfield 58, Midwest Central 43
Bureau Valley 47, Kewanee 40
Camp Point Central 44, Beardstown 20
Canton 64, Pekin 36
Carlyle 66, Sparta 39
Carterville 49, Anna-Jonesboro 19
Casey-Westfield 55, Red Hill 34
Catlin (Salt Fork) 35, Hoopeston 18
Centralia 62, Cahokia 44
Century 53, Elverado/Zeigler-Royalton 26
Cerro Gordo 48, Argenta-Oreana 13
Chicago (Alcott) 46, Raby 30
Chicago (C. Math and Science Charter) 37, Chicago (Intrinsic) 18
Chicago (Lane) 50, Latin 31
Chicago North Grand 57, Chicago Sullivan 38
Christopher 66, Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 16
Clinton 53, Shelbyville 41
Columbia 44, Salem 33
De La Salle 50, Rosary 44
DePaul College Prep 66, Chicago Resurrection 59
Deerfield 75, Niles North 36
Dieterich 47, Martinsville 17
Earlville 40, DePue 18
Edwardsville 44, Belleville East 36
Effingham 45, Mattoon 40
Elmwood 52, Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 17
Eureka 52, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 49
Gardner-South Wilmington 51, Donovan 28
Geneseo 52, Sterling 38
Gillespie 58, Piasa Southwestern 27
Grant Park 46, Illinois Lutheran 9
Greenville 59, North-Mac 30
Hall 37, Sterling Newman 18
Hamilton 69, Eldorado 34
Harrisburg 72, Murphysboro 31
Harvey Thornton 36, Thornridge 31
Highland 58, Jerseyville Jersey 32
Hillsboro 50, Carlinville 17
Holy Trinity 40, Universal 32
Homewood-Flossmoor 51, Lincoln Way West 25
Hope Academy 54, Providence-St. Mel 15
Illini Bluffs 50, Astoria/VIT Co-op 12
Illinois Valley Central 46, Midland 15
Indian Creek 26, Aurora Math-Science 21
Jacksonville 49, Granite City 39
Joliet West 50, Joliet Central 30
Kankakee 54, Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 29
Kankakee Trinity Academy 30, Christian Liberty Academy 27
LeRoy 49, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 30
Lena-Winslow 42, Dakota 10
Lincoln 72, Taylorville 53
Lincoln-Way East 52, Bradley-Bourbonnais 32
Lockport 47, Andrew 42
Lyons 58, St. Ignatius 52
Macomb 50, Rushville-Industry 21
Mahomet-Seymour 68, Charleston 16
Manteno 60, Lisle 55
Marissa/Coulterville 52, Valmeyer 23
Mascoutah 62, Waterloo 54
Massac County 59, Vienna 31
McGivney Catholic High School 59, Alton Marquette 35
Metamora 0, Fairbury Prairie Central 0
Metro-East Lutheran 46, Bunker Hill 35
Moline 45, United Township High School 44
Monmouth-Roseville 50, Morrison 40
Mother McAuley 56, Marist 53, OT
Mount Vernon 60, Marion 25
Mt. Pulaski 54, Illini Central 25
Mt. Zion 48, Monticello 20
Nashville 50, Herrin 26
Newark 70, Kirkland Hiawatha 15
Normal Community 61, Champaign Central 27
Oak Forest 54, Thornton Fractional North 53
Oak Lawn Community 44, Evergreen Park 41
Oak Lawn Richards 56, Blue Island Eisenhower 17
Okawville 46, Chester 12
Olney (Richland County) 44, Paris 11
Orion 37, Riverdale 35
Pana 79, Staunton 77
Parkview Christian Academy 59, Chesterton Academy of the Holy Family 27
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 47, Urbana University 19
Peotone 49, Reed-Custer 20
Plainfield East 69, Plainfield South 29
Plano 49, Harvard 18
Princeton 56, Mendota 12
Providence 68, St. Laurence 36
Quincy 42, Galesburg 29
Quincy Notre Dame 36, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 24
Regina 44, Morgan Park Academy 19
Richwoods 51, Bloomington 24
Riverside-Brookfield 66, Westmont 61
Robinson 56, Newton 47
Rock Island Alleman 60, Rock Island 54
Rockford Christian 54, Richmond-Burton 19
Romeoville 59, Plainfield Central 45
Sandburg 47, Stagg 42
Seneca 48, Roanoke-Benson 46
Senn 37, Clemente 35
Shepard 50, Reavis 47
Sherrard 42, Erie/Prophetstown 24
Skokie (Ida Crown) 46, Walther Christian Academy 38
St. Francis 50, Kankakee (McNamara) 44
Stanford Olympia 39, Tremont 32
Stillman Valley 47, Stockton 18
Streamwood 56, Elgin 55
Teutopolis 52, St. Joseph-Ogden 28
Thornton Fractional South 59, Hillcrest 42
Thornwood 75, Rich Township 17
Tolono Unity 54, ALAH 46
Trenton Wesclin 48, Red Bud 18
Tri-County 54, Okaw Valley 23
Tuscola 38, Sullivan 29
Vandalia 55, Litchfield 23
Warren 72, Juda, Wis. 44
Waubonsie Valley 80, Metea Valley 47
West Chicago 47, Larkin 29
Whitney Young 89, Chicago (Jones) 30
Wilmington 49, Herscher 47
Winnebago 60, Marengo 52
Yorkville 50, Minooka 46
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Amboy vs. Fulton, ccd.
Hardin County vs. Cobden, ccd.
Petersburg PORTA vs. North Fulton (Cuba/Spoon River), ccd.
South County vs. Raymond Lincolnwood, ccd.
Trico vs. Johnston City, ccd.
___
