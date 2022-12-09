Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Akr. Ellet 65, Akr. Buchtel 21

Andover Pymatuning Valley 44, Windham 33

Anna 43, Hou 34

Ansonia 45, Bradford 14

Arcanum 53, New Lebanon Dixie 49, OT

Atwater Waterloo 58, Lowellville 30

Baltimore Liberty Union 73, Circleville Logan Elm 38

Barnesville 60, Shadyside 40

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 35, Bloomdale Elmwood 23

Bellbrook 72, Franklin 38

Belmont Union Local 61, Bellaire 14

Belpre 36, Salineville Southern 23

Berlin Center Western Reserve 52, Sebring McKinley 18

Bethel-Tate 50, Felicity-Franklin 39

Beverly Ft. Frye 46, New Matamoras Frontier 31

Botkins 60, Sidney Fairlawn 29

Brookfield 60, Campbell Memorial 19

Cadiz Harrison Cent. 63, Lisbon Beaver 21

Camden Preble Shawnee 50, Franklin 36

Camden Preble Shawnee 50, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe 36

Canfield S. Range 37, Hubbard 34

Cin. West Clermont 50, Cin. Winton Woods 34

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 50, New Richmond 26

Coldwater 49, St. Henry 36

Collins Western Reserve 49, Plymouth 30

Columbiana 53, Wellsville 18

Columbus Grove 55, Ada 15

Convoy Crestview 47, Spencerville 37

Cory-Rawson 50, Arlington 30

Creston Norwayne 60, Rittman 18

Crown City S. Gallia 62, Stewart Federal Hocking 28

Day. Meadowdale 37, Day. Dunbar 34

Day. Oakwood 66, New Carlisle Tecumseh 60

Delphos Jefferson 46, Bluffton 29

Delphos St. John’s 41, New Knoxville 38

Dola Hardin Northern 40, Morral Ridgedale 22

Doylestown Chippewa 57, West Salem Northwestern 32

E. Palestine 45, Leetonia 18

Eaton 49, Middletown Madison Senior 34

Elida 59, Kenton 54

Elmore Woodmore 49, Gibsonburg 31

Findlay 59, Lima Sr. 25

Findlay Liberty-Benton 78, Vanlue 17

Ft. Loramie 46, Jackson Center 24

Garrettsville Garfield 50, Leavittsburg LaBrae 12

Goshen 66, Batavia 42

Grove City Cent. Crossing 71, South 7

Holgate 39, Continental 17

Holland Springfield 58, Bowling Green 21

Ironton Rock Hill 56, Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 44

Kalida 49, Archbold 41

Kings Mills Kings 55, Cin. Walnut Hills 50

Lebanon 57, Milford 49

Lees Creek E. Clinton 67, Georgetown 52

Legacy Christian 46, Yellow Springs 8

Lewisburg Tri-County N. 42, W. Alexandria Twin Valley S. 19

Lexington 38, Mansfield Madison 20

Liberty Center 49, Edgerton 30

Lima Perry 39, Marion Elgin 21

Logan 43, Albany Alexander 36

Louisville 54, Warren Howland 41

Maria Stein Marion Local 40, Minster 26

Marietta 46, Parkersburg South, W.Va. 44

Martins Ferry 53, Cambridge 18

Millersburg W. Holmes 42, Wooster 40

Monroeville 41, Sandusky St. Mary 28

Mowrystown Whiteoak 50, Manchester 11

Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 56, N. Baltimore 35

Mt. Orab Western Brown 49, Wilmington 23

N. Ridgeville 49, Amherst Steele 30

New Middletown Spring. 58, McDonald 24

Norton 61, Akr. Springfield 26

Old Fort 54, Tiffin Calvert 43

Orwell Grand Valley 38, Mantua Crestwood 37

Ottawa-Glandorf 61, Wapakoneta 35

Oxford Talawanda 50, Monroe 33

Peebles 64, Fayetteville-Perry 49

Peninsula Woodridge 60, Lodi Cloverleaf 45

Perrysburg 78, Maumee 23

Piketon 59, W. Union 25

Poland Seminary 42, Girard 22

Portsmouth Clay 33, Ironton St. Joseph 24

Portsmouth W. 52, Wheelersburg 40

Proctorville Fairland 87, Portsmouth 45

Rockford Parkway 49, Ft. Recovery 24

S. Point 45, Gallipolis Gallia 12

STVM 58, Cle. Hts. Lutheran E. 21

St. Marys Memorial 41, Defiance 37

Streetsboro 72, Mogadore Field 59

Struthers 62, Jefferson Area 27

Tipp City Bethel 51, Day. Northridge 35

Tol. Cent. Cath. 62, Fremont Ross 58

Union City Mississinawa Valley 60, New Paris National Trail 31

Van Buren 38, McComb 31

Van Wert 44, Celina 35

Versailles 51, New Bremen 43, OT

W. Liberty-Salem 57, London Madison Plains 19

Waterford 57, Reedsville Eastern 43

Wauseon 56, Delta 53

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 58, Sylvania Northview 21

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 53, Franklin Furnace Green 16

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 56, Sarahsville Shenandoah 48

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Columbiana Crestview vs. Youngs. Liberty, ppd.

Vienna Mathews vs. Fairport Harbor Harding, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

