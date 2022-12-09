Noble Co. Man Sentenced

Nichole Hannahs

A Noble County man was sentenced by Judge Kelly Riddle to 15-20 years in prison when he was sentenced on felonious assault and aggravated arson convictions.

Michael Keith Fox is now also required to register as an arson offender for the rest of his life.

Authorities said in July of this year the Noble County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a residence on Outpost Road requesting an ambulance due to a toddler receiving burns.

After an investigation it was found the burns were a result of suspected child abuse. He was convicted by a jury in November.

