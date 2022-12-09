Mitchell leads Cleveland against Sacramento after 43-point outing

Sacramento Kings (13-10, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (16-9, third in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Cavaliers -3.5; over/under is 222

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland hosts the Sacramento Kings after Donovan Mitchell scored 43 points in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 116-102 win against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Cavaliers are 11-1 in home games. Cleveland ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 50.2 points per game in the paint led by Evan Mobley averaging 10.7.

The Kings are 5-6 on the road. Sacramento is 4-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Kings won 127-120 in the last matchup on Nov. 10.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell is averaging 29 points, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cavaliers. Darius Garland is averaging 20.9 points and 7.4 assists over the past 10 games for Cleveland.

Domantas Sabonis is averaging 17 points, 11 rebounds and 6.6 assists for the Kings. De’Aaron Fox is averaging 20.3 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 105.0 points, 41.0 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 97.1 points per game.

Kings: 6-4, averaging 119.0 points, 44.3 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.6 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Donovan Mitchell: day to day (lower leg), Dean Wade: out (shoulder), Ricky Rubio: out (knee), Kevin Love: out (back), Dylan Windler: out (ankle).

Kings: De’Aaron Fox: day to day (right foot), Terence Davis: day to day (lower back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.