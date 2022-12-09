Friday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bald Eagle Area 51, Moshannon Valley 23

Blue Mountain 65, Schuylkill Valley 62

Danville 66, Bloomsburg 37

Donegal 44, Solanco 34

Erie Cathedral Prep 75, Warren 30

Erie East 67, Collegium Charter School 38

Fairview 54, Meadville 35

Fleetwood 63, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 41

Freire Charter 65, Edison 63

Laurel Highlands 75, McKeesport 59

Lower Merion 63, Coatesville 53

Loyalsock 73, Lewisburg 53

Mohawk 54, Hickory 52

North Hills 83, North Allegheny 55

North Penn 79, Pennridge 66

North Penn/Liberty 46, Meadowbrook Christian 22

Northampton 43, Bethlehem Liberty 41

Northern York 45, New Oxford 33

Old Forge 36, Scranton 33

Olney Charter 81, The City School 39

Palmerton 57, Pen Argyl 30

Paul Robeson 66, Gratz 44

Penn Hills 62, Moon 42

Sharon 59, Lakeview 31

Sharpsville 42, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 36

Souderton 52, Central Bucks South 42

St. Joseph 56, Springdale 44

Sun Valley 49, Strawberry Mansion 18

Unionville 67, LaAcademia Partnership Charter 50

Upper Moreland 61, Lower Moreland 50

Wellsboro 53, Sayre Area 30

West Lawn Wilson 55, Easton 45

West Mifflin 82, Baldwin 73

Williamsport 59, Woodland Hills 46

Winchester Thurston 52, Propel Andrew Street 19

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cornell vs. Propel Montour High School, ppd.

Union vs. Quaker Valley, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

