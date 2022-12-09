BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bald Eagle Area 51, Moshannon Valley 23
Blue Mountain 65, Schuylkill Valley 62
Danville 66, Bloomsburg 37
Donegal 44, Solanco 34
Erie Cathedral Prep 75, Warren 30
Erie East 67, Collegium Charter School 38
Fairview 54, Meadville 35
Fleetwood 63, Philadelphia Bishop McDevitt 41
Freire Charter 65, Edison 63
Laurel Highlands 75, McKeesport 59
Lower Merion 63, Coatesville 53
Loyalsock 73, Lewisburg 53
Mohawk 54, Hickory 52
North Hills 83, North Allegheny 55
North Penn 79, Pennridge 66
North Penn/Liberty 46, Meadowbrook Christian 22
Northampton 43, Bethlehem Liberty 41
Northern York 45, New Oxford 33
Old Forge 36, Scranton 33
Olney Charter 81, The City School 39
Palmerton 57, Pen Argyl 30
Paul Robeson 66, Gratz 44
Penn Hills 62, Moon 42
Sharon 59, Lakeview 31
Sharpsville 42, Allegheny-Clarion Valley 36
Souderton 52, Central Bucks South 42
St. Joseph 56, Springdale 44
Sun Valley 49, Strawberry Mansion 18
Unionville 67, LaAcademia Partnership Charter 50
Upper Moreland 61, Lower Moreland 50
Wellsboro 53, Sayre Area 30
West Lawn Wilson 55, Easton 45
West Mifflin 82, Baldwin 73
Williamsport 59, Woodland Hills 46
Winchester Thurston 52, Propel Andrew Street 19
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cornell vs. Propel Montour High School, ppd.
Union vs. Quaker Valley, ppd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/