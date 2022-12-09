Friday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 45, Propel Braddock Hills 7

Atlantic Christian, N.J. 41, Eden Christian 29

Audenried 59, Gwynn Park, Md. 55

Bellwood-Antis 58, Tyrone 38

Biglerville 45, Big Spring 40

Blacklick Valley 53, Greater Johnstown 42

Butler 63, Kiski Area 33

Central Martinsburg 62, Parkway Northwest 12

Conwell Egan 68, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 38

Derry 53, Geibel Catholic 30

Franklin Towne Charter 30, Philadelphia Academy Charter 18

Germantown Academy 63, George School 36

Jim Thorpe 51, Panther Valley 47

Lebanon 55, Bethlehem Catholic 53

Marian Catholic 60, Pottsville Nativity 35

Mechanicsburg 64, ELCO 44

Merion Mercy 60, Collegium Charter School 33

Mount St. Joseph 67, Peddie, N.J. 41

North Hills 66, Winchester Thurston 38

North Schuylkill 79, Tamaqua 13

Otto-Eldred 36, Elk County Catholic 32

Penn Treaty 57, Fels 55

Red Land 57, Northeastern 55

Red Lion 44, Waynesboro 20

Renaissance Academy 23, Phil-Montgomery Christian 8

Villa Maria 44, Archmere Academy, Del. 27

Wilmington 59, Portersville Christian 19

York Suburban 38, Hanover 4

BFS Tip-Off Classic=

University, W.Va. 70, Albert Gallatin 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cornell vs. Propel Montour High School, ppd.

