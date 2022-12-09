GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 45, Propel Braddock Hills 7
Atlantic Christian, N.J. 41, Eden Christian 29
Audenried 59, Gwynn Park, Md. 55
Bellwood-Antis 58, Tyrone 38
Biglerville 45, Big Spring 40
Blacklick Valley 53, Greater Johnstown 42
Butler 63, Kiski Area 33
Central Martinsburg 62, Parkway Northwest 12
Conwell Egan 68, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 38
Derry 53, Geibel Catholic 30
Franklin Towne Charter 30, Philadelphia Academy Charter 18
Germantown Academy 63, George School 36
Jim Thorpe 51, Panther Valley 47
Lebanon 55, Bethlehem Catholic 53
Marian Catholic 60, Pottsville Nativity 35
Mechanicsburg 64, ELCO 44
Merion Mercy 60, Collegium Charter School 33
Mount St. Joseph 67, Peddie, N.J. 41
North Hills 66, Winchester Thurston 38
North Schuylkill 79, Tamaqua 13
Otto-Eldred 36, Elk County Catholic 32
Penn Treaty 57, Fels 55
Red Land 57, Northeastern 55
Red Lion 44, Waynesboro 20
Renaissance Academy 23, Phil-Montgomery Christian 8
Villa Maria 44, Archmere Academy, Del. 27
Wilmington 59, Portersville Christian 19
York Suburban 38, Hanover 4
BFS Tip-Off Classic=
University, W.Va. 70, Albert Gallatin 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cornell vs. Propel Montour High School, ppd.
