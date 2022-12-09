Davis and the Lakers face the 76ers

Los Angeles Lakers (10-14, 13th in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (12-12, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: 76ers -5; over/under is 227.5

BOTTOM LINE: Anthony Davis leads Los Angeles into a matchup against Philadelphia. He currently ranks 10th in the league averaging 27.3 points per game.

The 76ers have gone 7-5 in home games. Philadelphia ranks second in the league giving up just 107.6 points per game while holding opponents to 46.9% shooting.

The Lakers are 4-8 in road games. Los Angeles gives up 115.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.4 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shake Milton is averaging 11.7 points and 3.6 assists for the 76ers. Joel Embiid is averaging 20.2 points over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Davis is scoring 27.3 points per game and averaging 12.3 rebounds for the Lakers. LeBron James is averaging 16.9 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: 76ers: 5-5, averaging 109.6 points, 41.2 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.2 points per game.

Lakers: 6-4, averaging 119.7 points, 47.6 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.4 points.

INJURIES: 76ers: Tyrese Maxey: out (foot), Georges Niang: out (foot), Danuel House Jr.: day to day (foot).

Lakers: Juan Toscano-Anderson: out (ankle), LeBron James: day to day (ankle), Anthony Davis: day to day (illness), Wenyen Gabriel: out (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.