AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:07 a.m. EST

Griner freed: WNBA star swapped for Russian, heads home

WASHINGTON (AP) — American basketball star Brittney Griner is heading home, freed from Russian prison in exchange for the U.S. releasing notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. Thursday’s dramatic action was the culmination of an eight-month saga of high diplomacy and dashed hopes. But the U.S. failed to win freedom for another American, Paul Whelan, jailed in Russia for nearly four years on espionage charges that his family and the U.S. government say are baseless. The swap comes at a time of heightened tensions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. And it has brought unprecedented attention to the number of what the U.S. considers wrongful detainees.

Brittney Griner’s release celebrated by basketball world

Brittney Griner’s loved ones and extended basketball family were ecstatic when news broke about her release from a Russian prison and that she was on her way back to the United States. It has been nearly 300 days since the WNBA star was arrested at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport in February when customs officials said they found vape canisters with cannabis oil in her luggage. She was convicted and sentenced to nine years in prison in August. Now four months later, she’s headed home after the U.S. and Russia had a high-level prisoner exchange Thursday. While it’s unclear right now if Griner wants to ever play basketball again, she would be welcomed back with open arms by both the WNBA and USA Basketball. The WNBA season begins May 19.

Baker cooks: Newcomer Mayfield rallies Rams past Vegas 17-16

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Baker Mayfield threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Van Jefferson with 10 seconds to play to cap a 98-yard drive, and the Los Angeles Rams’ brand-new quarterback led two TD drives late in the fourth quarter of a shocking 17-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Just two days after the Rams claimed Mayfield off waivers from Carolina, the former No. 1 pick went 22 of 35 for 230 yards and snapped the defending Super Bowl champions’ six-game losing streak in dramatic fashion. Josh Jacobs rushed for 99 yards and the only touchdown for the Raiders, whose three-game winning streak ended in humiliating fashion.

USC QB Caleb Williams voted AP Player of the Year

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams is The Associated Press college football player of the year. The sophomore Heisman Trophy favorite is the school’s first winner of the award since 2005 with his stellar debut season for the Trojans. Williams received 32 of the 46 first-place votes and 117 total points from AP Top 25 poll voters. TCU quarterback Max Duggan came in second with six first-place votes and 64 points. Williams has passed for 4,075 yards with an FBS-leading 37 touchdowns and just four interceptions this season.

WNBA star Brittney Griner a generational talent on the court

PHOENIX (AP) — WNBA star Brittney Griner’s 10-month imprisonment in Russia on drug charges came to an end on Thursday, spreading relief and joy across the sports world and beyond. It’s unknown if and when she might return to a basketball court. But if she does, women’s basketball will get back a generational talent. On the court, Griner was a dominant force in leading Baylor to the 2012 NCAA championship, then went onto stardom as a lanky anchor for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and as a two-time Olympic gold medalist with Team USA.

House report: Snyder had role in ‘toxic’ Commanders culture

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Committee on Oversight and Reform says the Washington Commanders created a “toxic work culture” for more than two decades and downplayed sexual misconduct by men at the top levels of the organization. That’s according to a report published Thursday. The report also says team owner Dan Snyder was involved in the misconduct, interfered in a separate investigation and was misleading to the House committee. The report also says the NFL minimizes “workplace misconduct across the league.” Attorneys for Snyder and the Commanders said the committee’s work was “one-sided” and there were “no new revelations.”

Qatar investigating death of worker at World Cup-linked site

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The head of Qatar’s World Cup organizing committee says Qatar is investigating the reported death of a migrant worker at a facility connected to the tournament. The Filipino worker reportedly was killed while doing repairs at a resort that had served as the training base for the Saudi team during the World Cup. Qatar has come under heavy scrutiny over conditions for migrant workers who have done the labor in the country’s massive building campaign for the World Cup including $200 billion worth of stadiums, metro lines and other infrastructure.

Trea Turner, Phillies finalize 11-year, $300M contract

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Trea Turner’s $300 million, 11-year contract with the Philadelphia Phillies has been finalized. The All-Star shortstop passed his physical. Turner gets salaries of $27,272,727 in each of the next 10 seasons and $27,272,730 in 2033. Turner joins a Philadelphia team that made it to the World Series this year before losing to Houston. He also reunites with slugger Bryce Harper. The two played with Washington from 2015-18. Turner hit .298 with 21 homers and a career-high 100 RBIs this year in his first full season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He stole 27 bases and scored 101 runs.

Jacob deGrom sees Rangers’ vision for future, not past

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom sees the vision of what the Texas Rangers want to do, not their streak of six consecutive losing seasons. DeGrom says the Rangers made him feel like they really wanted him and they they have the same vision he does to win year in and year out. Texas introduced the 34-year-old right-hander on Thursday. He agreed last week to a $185 million, five-year contract after spending the first nine years of his career with the New York Mets. The Rangers committed a half-billion dollars to middle infielders Corey Seager and Marcus Semien last offseason, then went 68-94.

Emmert’s advice: Next NCAA president needs ‘lot of patience’

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Outgoing NCAA President Mark Emmert had some advice for his replacement in his first public appearance since announcing in April he was stepping down after 12 years. Emmert says the job requires a lot of patience and tolerance for ambiguity. Emmert was interviewed during at the Sports Business Journal’s Intercollegiate Athletics Forum in Las Vegas. The 69-year-old has kept a low-profile during this lame-duck period as the NCAA’s leader. His tenure is set to end officially June 30, but the search for his successor is expected to be completed by the NCAA convention the second week of January.