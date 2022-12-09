American Red Cross is Asking for Donations This Holiday Season

Christmas is only a few weeks away, and we are in the season of giving to others.



Consider giving blood during the season of giving this year. There is no better gift than saving a life, and donating blood gives you the opportunity to just that. With Christmas being a very busy time of the year, it can be difficult for the American Red Cross to collect enough blood to distribute.

This year, from now until December 15th, anyone who donates blood to the American Red Cross will receive a $10 Amazon Gift card. From December 16th through January 2nd, all donors will receive a long sleeved American Red Cross t-shirt while supplies last.



“We are trying to get people to commit and make some time now to donate blood before everything really ramps up for the holidays.” Regional Communications Manager, Don Hawkins said.



It’s important for hospitals to be stocked up through the end of the year. Your blood is a gift only you can give this Christmas. Help ensure shelves are full for people who need care over this holiday season.

“It means a lot to me knowing that everyone has a little bit of power in their arm to just go give a pint of their blood, and that could be the saving factor of someone else’s life and give someone else a new lease on life.” Hawkins stated.

To make an appointment with the American Red Cross call (1-800-733-2767) or visit the link below.

RedCrossBlood.org