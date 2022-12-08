Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abington Heights 81, Tunkhannock 35
Albert Gallatin 80, Ringgold 38
Altoona 51, Hollidaysburg 36
Chichester 72, Bishop Shanahan 65
Conneaut, Ohio 61, Northwestern 52
Frazier 44, West Greene 37
Garnet Valley 50, Conestoga 41
Harriton 47, Strath Haven 42
Haverford 48, Lower Merion 46
Hillcrest Christian Academy 67, Cheswick Christian 53
Holy Ghost Prep 66, Upper Merion 53
Holy Redeemer 51, Scranton 39
Hopewell 50, Freedom Area 35
Marian Catholic 80, Pottsville Nativity 71
McGuffey 47, Mount Pleasant 21
Northumberland Christian 71, Hughesville 69
Notre Dame-Green Pond 56, Bangor 22
Owen J Roberts 70, Academy Park 57
Pottsville 58, Pine Grove 31
Reading 69, Lancaster McCaskey 40
Selinsgrove 52, Bellefonte 49
Shady Side Academy 74, Erie 46
Shalom Christian 57, MD School for the Deaf, Md. 45
South Fayette 51, Shaler 39
Tri-Valley 54, Minersville 51
Valley View 43, Scranton Holy Cross 35
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/