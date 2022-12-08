Thursday’s Scores

Sports
Associated Press7

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alden-Hebron 52, South Beloit 25

Aledo (Mercer County) 42, Rockridge 30

Alton 40, O’Fallon 36

Amundsen 41, Taft 39

Arcola 57, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 35

Auburn 48, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op 25

Aurora Central Catholic 58, Elmwood Park 35

Breese Central 60, Roxana 22

Brimfield 58, Midwest Central 43

Camp Point Central 44, Beardstown 20

Carlyle 66, Sparta 39

Casey-Westfield 55, Red Hill 34

Centralia 62, Cahokia 44

Century 53, Elverado/Zeigler-Royalton 26

Chicago (Alcott) 46, Raby 30

Chicago (Lane) 50, Latin 31

Chicago North Grand 57, Chicago Sullivan 38

Christopher 66, Sesser-Valier-Waltonville 16

De La Salle 50, Rosary 44

DePaul College Prep 66, Chicago Resurrection 59

Dieterich 47, Martinsville 17

Earlville 40, DePue 18

Edwardsville 44, Belleville East 36

Effingham 45, Mattoon 40

Gardner-South Wilmington 51, Donovan 28

Gillespie 58, Piasa Southwestern 27

Grant Park 46, Illinois Lutheran 9

Hall 37, Sterling Newman 18

Hillsboro 50, Carlinville 17

Holy Trinity 40, Universal 32

Homewood-Flossmoor 51, Lincoln Way West 25

Hope Academy 54, Providence-St. Mel 15

Illini Bluffs 50, Astoria/VIT Co-op 12

Indian Creek 26, Aurora Math-Science 21

Joliet West 50, Joliet Central 30

Kankakee Trinity Academy 30, Christian Liberty Academy 27

LeRoy 49, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 30

Lena-Winslow 42, Dakota 10

Lincoln 72, Taylorville 53

Lincoln-Way East 52, Bradley-Bourbonnais 32

Lockport 47, Andrew 42

Lyons 58, St. Ignatius 52

McGivney Catholic High School 59, Alton Marquette 35

Metamora 0, Fairbury Prairie Central 0

Metro-East Lutheran 46, Bunker Hill 35

Mother McAuley 56, Marist 53

Mount Vernon 60, Marion 25

Mt. Pulaski 54, Illini Central 25

Mt. Zion 48, Monticello 20

Nashville 50, Herrin 26

Normal Community 61, Champaign Central 27

Oak Lawn Richards 56, Blue Island Eisenhower 17

Olney (Richland County) 44, Paris 11

Orion 37, Riverdale 35

Pana 79, Staunton 77

Parkview Christian Academy 59, Chesterton Academy of the Holy Family 27

Paxton-Buckley-Loda 47, Urbana University 19

Peotone 49, Reed-Custer 20

Princeton 56, Mendota 12

Quincy 42, Galesburg 29

Quincy Notre Dame 36, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 24

Regina 44, Morgan Park Academy 19

Richwoods 51, Bloomington 24

Riverside-Brookfield 66, Westmont 61

Rock Island Alleman 60, Rock Island 54

Rockford Christian 54, Richmond-Burton 19

Sandburg 47, Stagg 42

Seneca 48, Roanoke-Benson 46

Senn 37, Clemente 35

Shepard 50, Reavis 47

Sherrard 42, Erie/Prophetstown 24

Skokie (Ida Crown) 46, Walther Christian Academy 38

Stillman Valley 47, Stockton 18

Teutopolis 52, St. Joseph-Ogden 28

Thornton Fractional South 59, Hillcrest 42

Thornwood 75, Rich Township 17

Tolono Unity 54, ALAH 46

Trenton Wesclin 48, Red Bud 18

Tuscola 38, Sullivan 29

Vandalia 55, Litchfield 23

Warren 72, Juda, Wis. 44

West Chicago 47, Larkin 29

Whitney Young 89, Chicago (Jones) 30

Winnebago 60, Marengo 52

Yorkville 50, Minooka 46

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Trico vs. Johnston City, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press