Pierre-Luc Dubois scores twice, Jets beat Blues 5-2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice and had an assist, Connor Hellebuyck made 29 saves and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 4-2 on Thursday night.

Kyle Connor, Blake Wheeler and Cole Perfetti also scored and Mark Scheifele added a pair of assists. The Jets have won three straight and seven of eight. They are 7-0-1 in their last eight games against St. Louis.

Robert Thomas and Josh Leivo scored for the Blues, who lost for the fifth time in their last six games. Thomas Greiss, playing in back-to-back games for the first time this season, made 15 saves.

Dubois gave the Jets a 1-0 lead with 4:11 left in the first period, banking a one-timer from the slot off of Greiss’ stick.

Connor added to the lead 27 seconds into the second period after Michael Eyssimont’s pass got behind three defenders, creating the rush.

Wheeler’s power-play goal made it 3-0 at 4:06 of the second. Winnipeg has scored at least one power play goal in six straight games, going 8 for 20.

It was the sixth time in the last nine penalty kills that St. Louis has allowed a goal. The Blues came into the game last in the NHL on the penalty kill at 64.9%.

Thomas got the Blues on the board with 1:24 left in the second, extending his points streak to five games.

Dubois halted the comeback, lifting a backhander that got past Greiss to make it 4-1 Jets at 7:39 of the third period.

Leivo scored midway through the third for the Blues, and Perfetti iced the game for the Jets with an empty-net goal.

WELCOME BACK

The Jets reactivated defenseman Logan Stanley from the injured reserve. Stanley had missed the previous 18 games after suffering a lower-body injury in Winnipeg’s 4-0 win over St. Louis on Oct. 24.

NOTES: The Jets have scored five or more goals in six of their last seven games. … Blues F Pavel Buchnevich (lower body) and D Torey Krug (upper body) were scratched for the second-straight game. … The Jets reassigned F Dominic Toninato to the Manitoba Moose of the AHL.

UP NEXT

Jets: At Chicago on Friday night.

Blues: Host Colorado on Sunday.

