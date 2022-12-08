Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights face the Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers (9-13-5, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (19-7-1, first in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers take on the top-ranked team in the Pacific Division, the Vegas Golden Knights.

Vegas has a 7-6-0 record in home games and a 19-7-1 record overall. The Golden Knights have gone 11-3-0 in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

Philadelphia is 9-13-5 overall and 3-5-4 on the road. The Flyers are second in league play with 126 total penalties (averaging 4.7 per game).

The teams meet Friday for the third time this season. The Flyers won 2-1 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Pietrangelo has three goals and 18 assists for the Golden Knights. Jonathan Marchessault has scored four goals and added three assists over the last 10 games.

Owen Tippett has scored seven goals with four assists for the Flyers. Kevin Hayes has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Flyers: 2-6-2, averaging 2.3 goals, four assists, 4.8 penalties and 13 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Brett Howden: out (lower-body), Robin Lehner: out (hip), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Alex Pietrangelo: out (personal), Jack Eichel: day to day (lower-body), Shea Weber: out (ankle).

Flyers: Bobby Brink: out (hip), Tanner Laczynski: out (lower-body), Cam Atkinson: out (upper body), Ryan Ellis: out (pelvis), Wade Allison: out (oblique), Sean Couturier: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.