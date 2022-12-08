Fast start helps Iowa beat No. 20 Iowa State 75-56

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Filip Rebraca had 22 points and 11 rebounds and Iowa used a big start to beat No. 20 Iowa State 75-56 on Thursday night, giving coach Fran McCaffery his 500th career victory.

Iowa (7-2) scored the first 15 points and led by 29 in the second half.

The Hawkeyes were without leading scorer and rebounder Kris Murray, who missed the game with a left leg injury suffered Tuesday night in a loss to Duke. Murray averages 19.4 points and 10.1 rebounds and is a 50% shooter.

Rebraca was 9 of 11 from the field, while Patrick McCaffery had 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting, with all but three of his points came in the second half.

Connor McCaffery, who started in Murray’s place, had 14 points. Tony Perkins had 10 points.

The Hawkeyes broke out of a 3-point shooting slump by hitting 12 of 23. They had shot just 24.4% from behind the arc in the last four games.

The Cyclones (7-2) missed their first seven shots and 10 of their first 11. They shot 40.7% from the field for the game, going 3 of 22 on 3-pointers.

Gabe Kalscheur led Iowa State with 12 points. Robert Jones each had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Tamin Lipsey had 11 points.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State: The Cyclones had plenty of momentum coming into this game off a 71-60 win over St. John’s on Sunday, but they were taken out of this game early and never recovered. With no shooting from the perimeter, it was hard for Iowa State to get any offense going until late in the game.

Iowa: The Hawkeyes showed the balance of their offense in Murray’s absence. Rebraca has been a steady performer all season, and he was a contributor in multiple ways — he also had four assists.

UP NEXT

Iowa State: Hosts McNeese on Sunday.

Iowa: Hosts Wisconsin on Sunday.

