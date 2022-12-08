Animal Shelter Society Thanks their Staff and their Sponsors

ZANESVILLE, OH- As many think about what would make a perfect gift……the Animal Shelter Society wants to make sure those in search of a pet, know its a decision that goes beyond the holidays.

This time of year some may consider adding a member to their family in the form of a cuddly creature…but Executive Director April Cohagen Gibson says that when making this decision they should know pets come with full-time commitment and aren’t something to be returned.

“We’re very cautious and we want to remind our community that adopting a pet is a huge responsibility and we take it as such. The most important thing we do here is educate and just keep in mind that the pets are not gifts, you know you’re going to be bringing an animal into a home and there is going to be a lot of noise and chaos, different smells, so on and so forth. And you certainly don’t want to take in a puppy and discard your six-year-old black lab so we take that very seriously here.”

And as we celebrate the season of giving…the Animal Shelter also thanks their sponsors, volunteers and staff for helping to keep the doors open and provide for the animals in their care.

“We’ve been very fortunate, we are able to keep our doors open and care for right now, over 120 animals in this building because of our supporters and our community. So, we’re thankful for the sixteen local staff members that we have on here and the twenty plus volunteers.”

The Animal Shelter is also giving back during the holidays. If you’re in need of dog or cat food in the next couple of weeks, you can reach out to the shelter between 1 and 3 pm, have a valid State ID and a current address…the shelter will provide food for your pet. And as always, if you want to adopt a pet you can visit their website at animalsheltersociety.org.