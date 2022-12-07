Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Armstrong 53, Chartiers Valley 46
Avella 46, Ellis School 30
Bentworth 38, Jefferson-Morgan 20
Delone 37, Camp Hill Trinity 28
Erie McDowell 58, Cambridge Springs 31
Fairview 56, Northwestern 40
Gratz 45, Abraham Lincoln 18
Gwynedd Mercy 49, St. Hubert’s 18
Hollidaysburg 53, Altoona 38
Hopewell 61, New Brighton 15
Keystone Oaks 61, Steel Valley 14
Kutztown 42, Shenandoah Valley 38
Lourdes Regional 50, Millville 34
Montgomery 42, Columbia-Montour 7
New Foundations 43, Girard College 41
Parkway West 24, Paul Robeson 16
Penn Treaty 52, Parkway Center City 51
Philadelphia Central 43, Sankofa Freedom 11
Preston, W.Va. 41, Laurel Highlands 40
Seton-LaSalle 62, Greensburg Central Catholic 42
Upper St. Clair 74, Thomas Jefferson 13
Wheeling Park, W.Va. 55, North Allegheny 54
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cornell vs. Elwood City Riverside, ppd.
Propel Montour High School vs. Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh, ppd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/