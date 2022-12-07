Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Apollo-Ridge 51, South Allegheny 40

Bangor 46, Moravian Academy 27

Bethlehem Freedom 61, Central Valley 50

Bishop Shanahan 49, Springfield 43

Blackhawk 46, McKeesport 43

Bloomsburg 58, Montoursville 25

Brownsville 27, Frazier 16

Burrell 48, Valley 39

Butler 66, Erie 45

Cedar Crest 40, West Lawn Wilson 30

Central Bucks East 33, Upper Dublin 24

Central Bucks South 43, William Tennent 26

Central York 61, Governor Mifflin 34

Chester 48, Renaissance Academy 39

Commodore Perry 25, Rocky Grove 23

Conemaugh Township 49, Rockwood 37

Connellsville 44, Uniontown 39

ELCO 50, Pottsville 32

Elizabeth Forward 64, Trinity 57

Emmaus 36, Allentown Allen 19

Fels 39, Mastery Charter South 35

Fort Cherry 37, Chartiers-Hou 34

Franklin 42, Slippery Rock 38

Gateway 48, Taylor Allderdice 18

Geibel Catholic 45, Propel Braddock Hills 12

Germantown Academy 60, North Penn 57

Greater Latrobe 70, Indiana 57

Greencastle Antrim 52, Carlisle 32

Greensburg Salem 60, Ringgold 29

Hamburg 54, Tulpehocken 21

Hampton 48, Deer Lakes 18

Harbor Creek 45, Lakeview 37

Huntingdon 50, Mount Union 13

Johnstown Christian 47, Blair County Christian School 33

Knoch 46, Mars 44

Lebanon 43, Manheim Central 40

Lincoln Park Charter 70, Westinghouse 28

Lititz Christian 45, Alliance Christian 27

MAST Charter 57, Harry S. Truman 30

Marion Center 63, Ligonier Valley 32

Mount Pleasant 50, Derry 47

Mount St. Joseph 51, Notre Dame 41

Norwin 38, Penn-Trafford 28

Oley Valley 55, Pottsgrove 34

Otto-Eldred 61, Northern Potter 31

Palmyra 44, Muhlenberg 37

Pen Argyl 60, Saucon Valley 31

Penn Charter 55, Friends Central 52

Penn Hills 47, North Hills 42

Penncrest 39, Academy Park 9

Pennsbury 56, Archbishop Ryan 27

Pittsburgh North Catholic 50, Kennedy Catholic 28

Port Allegany 47, Bradford 26

Pottstown 40, Daniel Boone 29

Punxsutawney 56, United 52

Quakertown 65, Southern Lehigh 31

River Valley 72, Bishop McCort 62

Riverview 43, Montour 13

Serra Catholic 53, Sewickley Academy 16

Shade 59, Blacklick Valley 57

Shaler 57, Bethel Park 54

Sharpsville 53, Farrell 29

Shenango 54, Union 48

Springdale 44, Leechburg 18

Springside Chestnut Hill 33, Germantown Friends 32

St. Marys 61, Brockway 25

Tri-Valley 44, Line Mountain 23

Tussey Mountain 44, Southern Fulton 37

Union City 46, Seneca 37

Upper Moreland 31, Harriton 27

West Chester Henderson 68, Collegium Charter School 20

West Perry 53, Camp Hill 23

Windber 51, Meyersdale 32

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Avonworth vs. Highlands, ppd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Associated Press